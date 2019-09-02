UNCP football opener postponed to Saturday

September 2, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — Inclement weather that is expected to move through North Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday as a result of Hurricane Dorian has resulted in a change to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s regularly scheduled football season opener with Winston-Salem State at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. The game will now kick off on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Pembroke.

All tickets that have been purchased for the 2019 season opener will be honored on Saturday. The gates to Grace P. Johnson Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. A limited number of reserved seat tickets are still available and can be purchased at UNCPBraves.com/Tickets. General admission tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for $10.

