Robeson County football power rankings sees mix-up after Week 2

PEMBROKE — The last two seasons, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team finished with a 2-8 record, a departure from the success the program had enjoyed over the previous few seasons.

As the 2019 season begins, the Braves are hopeful to return to that level of success.

The new campaign will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. when Winston-Salem State visits Grace P. Johnson Stadium. The game had been scheduled for Thursday night, but was postponed due to the anticipated effects of Hurricane Dorian.

Coach Shane Richardson is excited to get the new season underway.

“I like where we’re at,” Richardson said. “I think our team is really poised and they understand just how bad they want to play this game. You have to wait a whole year to step back on the field, so this first (game) is highly anticipated. We’ve put a lot of hard work into it and we’ve had a great fall camp, and I’m really excited to go out and watch them play on Saturday.”

After a year of uncertainty at the quarterback position, there is one sure starter for the Braves in 2019 as Josh Jones returns for his sophomore year. Joshua Dale, who split time with Jones in 2018, transferred.

Jones threw for 1,707 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions last year and looks to take the next step in 2019.

“The quarterback position is so important, and being able to have a guy you feel extremely comfortable with there is really a great feeling and gives a lot of stability,” Richardson said. “He’s a guy that has great character, he’s a fantastic student, he’s everything you want in a quarterback. For him to be the guy at that position, I couldn’t feel better.”

The running game will be led by senior Josh Sheridan, who was last year’s leading rusher with 395 yards and six touchdowns in six games before missing the final four games with a knee injury. Behind Sheridan, the Braves’ top seven rushers from last season are all returning, including sophomore McKinley Nelson (72 carries, 316 yards, two touchdowns) and senior Quadrin Williams (52 carries, 197 yards, one touchdown).

“They’ve all got a little different running style, and I think that makes it kind of unique because we can put different guys in the game and they can add a little bit of a change up in how they run the ball,” Richardson said. “We’ve got some experienced guys and we’ve got some younger guys that are extremely hungry as well, so I’m really excited to see the backfield come together.”

Three of the Braves’ top four receivers from last season return in Shammond Hicks (31 receptions, 463 yards, two touchdowns in 2018), Tyshawn Carter (27 receptions, 317 yards, three touchdowns) and Quay Threatt (22 receptions, 261 yards, three touchdowns), while freshman Sean Brown looked strong in last week’s preseason scrimmage.

“The receivers have as good a chance as any as far as being one of the more well-rounded position groups on our team,” Richardson said. “There’s a lot of playmakers there, they know what we’re doing out out there, and it’s a very consistent group and I really like the attitudes in that group right now.”

The offensive line shows depth, and even has experience despite having no seniors at the position on the roster.

“They’re experienced as well, and we’re as deep there as we’ve been the past couple years and I expect a great improvement in terms of their ability to protect the passer and block in the run game, and do everything we need them to do,” Richardson said.

Defensively, the Braves lose four of their top seven tacklers from last season, but also return some experience at each position.

Up front, the defensive line will be led by Domenique Davis, the team’s leading returning tackler with 55 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss last year, and Octavis McLaurin (36 tackles in 2018). Richardson also expects contributions from junior Taye Vereen, sophomore Adonai Aloma and sophomore Ben Jaramillo.

“I look forward to our D-line being able to really come together and kind of set the tone for the defense,” Richardson said.

The linebacking corps will feature Jordan Howard, who had 49 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble last season, and Devin Higgins, who had 24 tackles with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can give us what we need there, and yet we’re still very young,” Richardson said. “I think that’s a group that’s extremely talented and extremely coachable.”

The secondary features three leading returners in senior Shawn Everett (22 tackles, three interceptions in 2018), junior Michael Clark (21 tackles) and sophomore Cam Caldron (21 tackles, one fumble recovery). Richardson also expects big things from senior Yavel Morris, while true freshman Sean Hill will start at safety.

“There’s some guys in that group that have the ability to really do a great job at making plays on the football,” Richardson said. “I think we’re really athletic there.”

The place-kicking duties will be handled by true freshman Hunter Braswell, while All-American punter Isaac Parks returns for his junior season.

“Looking to see how Hunter handles everything as an incoming freshman and seeing what he can do to go out there and kick under some pressure,” Richardson said. “Parks is a guy that’s proven himself and we’re excited about him. His consistency is even better than what it was a year ago.”

Junior Devin Jones, who averaged 21.3 yards returning kickoffs last year for the Braves, will once again serve as the primary kick returner.

“We’ve got a really electric guy back there. We’ll see how that shakes out and I think that it could be very exciting if we block well for him.”

After the Braves open by hosting WSSU on Saturday, they will travel to Virginia State on Sept. 14.

Other home contests include Catawba on Sept. 21, Limestone on Sept. 28, Mars Hill on Oct. 12 and Virginia-Wise on Nov. 16.

Other away games include Carson-Newman on Oct. 5, Wingate on Oct. 19, Tusculum on Oct. 26, Newberry on Nov. 2 and Lenoir-Rhyne on Nov. 9.

UNCP Athletics UNCP senior running back Josh Sheridan runs around the Braves defense during preseason practice. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_6997-XL.jpg UNCP Athletics UNCP senior running back Josh Sheridan runs around the Braves defense during preseason practice. UNCP Athletics Josh Jones, who will be the starting quarterback for UNCP this season, throws a pass during preseason practice. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_6945-XL.jpg UNCP Athletics Josh Jones, who will be the starting quarterback for UNCP this season, throws a pass during preseason practice.

2019 campaign opens Saturday for Braves

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

2019 season outlook 2018 record: 2-8 Key returners: Josh Jones, Josh Sheridan, Shammond Hicks, Isaac Parks, Domenique Davis, Jordan Howard, Shawn Everrett. Key losses: Tyler Hinton, Josh Manns, Colton Weeks. Home Games: Catawba, Sept. 21, Limestone, Sept. 28, Mars Hill, Oct. 12 (Homecoming) and Virginia-Wise, Nov. 16.