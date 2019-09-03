Robeson County football power rankings sees mix-up after Week 2

LUMBERTON — There’s no better way to close out a wacky second week of high school football than to gauge how the five county teams stack up.
After the upsets from Friday, there was a guarantee that this week’s Robeson County football power rankings would see a shake-up for the first time this season.
One team made a huge jump with an impressive road victory, meaning that teams above it were forced to take a step back, all while the No. 1 team in the county continues to pace itself atop the rankings.
1. St. Pauls
The offense draws a lot of the glory for the Bulldogs’ 48-13 win over Union Pines at home to improve to 2-0 on the season, but the defense locked down a high-powered Viking offense over the final 31 minutes of the contest. But with a rushing attack that produced 341 yards on the ground, the St. Pauls offense did take a big step forward as a collective group.
With a bye week ahead, small details can be ironed out by the Bulldogs before they start Three Rivers Conference play.
2. Lumberton
The Pirates jump out from the basement to the second spot in this week’s rankings following their 30-28 win at Pine Forest on Friday to move to 1-1 on the season. The impressive comeback came behind the play Jadarion Chatman, who showcased his dual-threat capabilities against the Trojans in the victory.
After a tough showing against Terry Sanford in the opener, and the the outing it had against Pine Forest, this Monday’s home matchup against Cape Fear for Lumberton should give a clearer picture of what to expect this season out of the team.
3. Fairmont
Fairmont stays a third in the rankings this week after a blowout loss to Gray’s Creek at home. After a solid all-around showing in its season opener on the road, the Golden Tornadoes took a step back against the Bears at home. Granted Friday’s opponent will be one of the tougher teams Fairmont will face this season, but it was a good gauge for what the team needs to improve on before it enters conference play.
Fairmont gets a week off before opening Three Rivers Conference play at West Bladen.
4. Red Springs
Taking the two-spot drop this week in the rankings, the Red Devils fall below the Golden Tornadoes based on its loss to a common opponent. While Fairmont was able to shutout Forest Hills on the road two weeks ago, Red Springs was unable to slow down the Yellow Jackets in a 37-34 home loss. Forest Hills exposed the Red Springs secondary with nearly 200 yards through the air.
Red Springs’ regularly scheduled game against West Bladen was canceled due to Hurricane Dorian so the Red Devils will use the extra week before Three Rivers Conference play to work out any errors from the first two weeks.
5. Purnell Swett
Still searching for its first win, the Rams fall to the bottom of the power rankings after a 42-0 loss to Dillon. The Rams’ 10-point loss to Pine Forest has lost some of its luster following Lumberton’s win over the Trojans. Through the tough loss, there can be some lessons taught to the experienced Purnell Swett team as it ventures closer to the Sandhills Athletic Conference portion of the schedule.
The Rams play their third straight home game to open the season against South View, and could start working in the right direction after the frustrating loss.
