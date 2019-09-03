Local Roundup: Lumberton stays perfect, tops Jack Britt in 5

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton volleyball team rallied on the brink of defeat to earn a five-set victory over Jack Britt at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates (5-0, 2-0 SAC) topped Jack Britt 25-18, 14-25, 21-25, 25-20 and 15-8 to stay undefeated on the season.
Lennon Hickman led the Lady Pirates with seven kills, and Hailey Werrell had a team-best eight blocks. Katelyn Culbreth added six blocks and Payton Brooks had five kills.
Lumberton returns to the court on Monday against Red Springs.
Scotland sweeps Purnell Swett in volleyball
Scotland High’s volleyball team held off a pair of late comeback attempts by Purnell Swett on the way to a 3-0 win (25-15, 25-22, 25-20) over the Lady Rams on Tuesday night.
It was Scotland’s first Sandhills Athletic Conference win of the season. The Lady Scots (2-4, 1-1 SAC) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Purnell Swett didn’t take its first lead of the night until early in the third set, when the Rams took a 10-9 lead. Scotland quickly tied the score again with a kill by Carleigh Carter.
The Rams took their last lead of the night, 14-13, on a block later in the set. The Scots responded with a 9-0 run that was capped off with an ace by Olivia Hyatt. That surge gave Scotland a 22-14 lead.
After an ace by Kate Carter gave Scotland a 24-16 lead near the end of the match, Purnell Swett tallied four unanswered points to close their deficit to four. Scotland then finished the game with a kill by Angelle Norton.
Purnell Swett previously had another comeback attempt come up short in the second set. The Rams scored seven of the game’s next nine points after Scotland’s Kinsley Sheppard gave the Scots a 19-13 lead with an ace. After having their lead cut to one point, the Scots rallied and won the match 25-22 on another Carleigh Carter kill.
With the help of a pair of aces by Raven Taylor, Scotland rattled off six unanswered points to take a 21-13 lead late in the first set. The Lady Scots never looked back on the way to a 25-15 win in a set that begin with numerous errors by both teams.
In county girls tennis action, Purnell Swett tennis lost 9-0 at Pinecrest on Tuesday. Fairmont defeated St. Pauls 7-2.
Hoke defeated Lumberton 4-0 in boys soccer.
Brandon Tester contributed to this report.