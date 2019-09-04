Braves, Rams set to kick off 2019 season

PEMBROKE — The wait between the 2018 season finale and the 2019 season opener for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team was supposed to be a 292-day sabbatical.
Due to the effects of Hurricane Dorian, however, the Braves and visiting Winston-Salem State will have to wait an extra two days to kick off the new campaign, as the game will be Saturday at 7 p.m. at Grace P. Johnson Stadium after being postponed from Thursday.
“I think we’re extremely ready,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “We’ve been through this before, and we know how to set the tone and send messages in terms of how to communicate with our players. We’re looking at it as just an opportunity to continue to stay focused one day at a time and we’re going to come back and be ready for Saturday. Nothing’s going to stop us from our focus and determination for that game.”
The Rams visit Pembroke off a 6-5 season last year. Richardson hopes his team can get off to a good start as the Braves try to rebound from a 2-8 mark, and hopes his team can establish itself immediately from the opening kickoff on Saturday.
“A big part of the overall season success is you can really set the tone by this first game,” the sixth-year coach said. “We’ve got to play a full, four-quarter game the best we can. That’s going to be a key for us this year is the consistency.”
A hallmark of the series between UNCP and WSSU has been close games. Each of the last three years the game has been decided by three points, with UNCP winning in 2016 and WSSU in 2017 and 2018. Out of the last seven meetings, only one has had a margin of more than 10 points.
“I think being able to play a full four-quarter game, and being able to come out and throw the first punch (is key),” Richardson said. “Knowing and believing in what we can do and what we’re capable of doing and who we are, that’s really important because sometimes you go into a first-game situation with a lot of uncertainty.”
The Rams will be led by quarterback Dominique Graves, who will be looking to take a step forward in his sophomore season as he starts full-time. In seven games last year, the dual-threat signal-caller threw for 815 yards and four touchdowns while rushing 28 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’ve prepared for a lot of different things, so whatever that looks like we’ve got to make sure we’re assignment-sound,” Richardson said. “The defense has got to sprint to the football and make sure we rally to it, and if we play our style of defense we’ll be okay.”
Seven of the eight Rams players who had at least one carry last year did not return for the 2019 season, but even with their lack of experience in the backfield recent history suggest the Rams will want to run the ball.
“I think you’ve always got to stop the run and in the first-game scenarios you never know what’s going to happen in terms of what the opponent is going to do,” Richardson said. “The big thing is to settle down and get a feel for what they give you. We’ll have to adjust to some things and if we can do that quickly I think we’ll be okay.”
Offensively, the Braves and starting quarterback Josh Jones will be facing a Rams defense that allowed 20.8 points per game last year. The Braves struggled offensively at times in the 2018 season and averaged 22.4 points per game.
“I love our offense right now and I’m really excited to see us being able to stay as balanced as possible,” Richardson said. “We’ll obviously take what they’re giving us and try to do a good job of offensively moving the ball, scoring some points and making sure we’ve got good ball security.”
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.