Dudley wins bench press national championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Michael Dudley finished second in the United States Association of Power Lifting Bench Press Nationals last year.
This year, he did one spot better.
The Lumberton native recently took first place in the 93-kilogram classification at this year’s event in Sioux Falls, S.D., a result that earns him a spot on Team USA in international competition next year. It was a meaningful victory for Dudley.
“It was everything — it was amazing,” he said. “It was a whole year of training worth of emotion right there at the end.”
The 32-year-old naval officer says he improved from last year, but also felt dropping a weight class from previous years was a factor in his victory.
“I was getting kind of big to maintain my military standards, so I dropped a weight class,” Dudley said. “My final lift wasn’t as heavy because I’m 30 pounds (lighter), but it was enough to win in my new weight class.”
Dudley said his win was a culmination of all his hard work and the training he did leading up to the national competition, and that his win is meaningful not just for him but for the entire community.
“It’s the best to see all your training and hard work pay off,” he said. “It’s something nobody else can take away from you and something that our city will hold onto forever.”
Now Dudley will shift his attention to the World Bench Press Championship, which will be held in May 2020 in Pilsen, Czech Republic.
Dudley earned a spot on Team USA for the world championship earlier this year in Tokyo, but was practically overwhelmed by the big stage; now he feels more prepared as he goes into international competition for a second time.
“I’m definitely going to change my game plan this time, and just hearing the news that I’m back on the team was less nerve-racking now,” Dudley said. “I just know to keep doing what I’m doing and stay focused. I’m a lot less nervous than I was last year, and I’m just ready to get it done and do better than I did last year.”
While weightlifting is in the Olympics and will be featured in the 2020 games in Tokyo, power lifting is not — but there is some momentum to potentially change that in future games, including the event’s presence in the 2020 Paralympics.
“They just adopted the bench pressing to the (Paralympics), and they’re trying to get it (included) in the regular Olympics,” Dudley said. “It’s just taking time to get this event put in, so we’re just waiting. But the team that is going into world competitions would be the same as the Olympics.”
Nonetheless, Dudley will still be competing with the best in the world in his sport in the year 2020 — he’s already earned the title of the best from his homeland.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.