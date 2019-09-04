2019 season looking up for the Braves

PEMBROKE — Predicting what’s in store for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team this season coming off the worst two-year stretch in program history is a hard task to face.
There is optimism that this year’s team can go above and beyond back-to-back 2-8 showings on the field, but as the program has shown in the past, the down years are just a part of the cycle. While this low part of the cycle has been the lowest point of the program’s short 12-year history, the young, tested group looks to return the program to heights it was at three seasons ago.
With a rising star in quarterback Josh Jones, a complete carryover at offensive line to protect him and block for the senior-loaded backfield and a pass-catching group of up-and-coming weapons, the offense is primed for its best season since the 2016 NCAA Playoff team.
On the defensive line, expect business as usual with that crew led by senior Domenique Davis, who attracted NFL attention over the summer. The linebackers return several key pieces and the secondary turns over a few players from one of the weaker points of the defense last year.
In the past the group has recovered from down years with a middle-of-the-road season, with a record floating around .500 before posting a playoff team the following season. Expect that sort of result this season, but a 6-5 year should be an attainable mark for the Braves.
Last season UNCP had three games decided by a touchdown or less on the road, games against two of those opponents — Winston-Salem State and Catawba — will be at home this year. Also, six opponents on the Braves’ slate are coming off losing seasons.
During the Braves’ 2015 and 2016 seasons, the team rattled off 10 straight home wins, and followed by sporting a 3-7 record at Grace P. Johnson Stadium over the last two years. With five home contests this fall, UNCP should revert to the play at home it had when many of these seniors were underclassmen with the program.
Four of the five home opponents had a losing record last year, with Winston-Salem State’s 6-5 mark the only record barely floating above .500. Those five games should go in favor of the Braves, and count the Nov. 2 game at Newberry as another game for the Braves to compete in and have a good chance at coming away with a road victory. The road will be treacherous this season, taking on the heavyweights in the South Atlantic Conference all on the road starting in October.
