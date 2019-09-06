Pirates, Colts to clash Monday

PEMBROKE — One is the loneliest number to most people, but for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team and senior Josh Sheridan it has a meaning of its own.

“It’s a very prestigious number for this program. A lot of great players had it before me,” Sheridan said entering his final college football season changing his jersey number to the No. 1. “It’s an honor to really have it. I appreciate the coaches saying that I’m worthy to have it. Basically it makes me work harder to live up to the expectations of having the number.

“Getting the No. 1 is the icing on the cake to finish off my career.”

After three years of wearing No. 37 across his chest, the Lumberton native at tailback for the Braves is donning the No. 1 for his final collegiate season. The change might seem cosmetic to football fans, but there is more to that numeral than most fans know about.

“We have a vision and the word that is kind of summed up with that vision is premier. It kind of relates that we are trying to be the very best in all that we can do,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “This year we thought that Josh Sheridan was a guy that fit into that category. He definitely can be a game-changer on our team and a guy that’s a leader and he has been here long enough to know how things are supposed to look. I think he has really stepped up to understand how important that is to represent that well.”

For Sheridan to show he was deserving of the number, it took four years of blood, sweat and tears outside of the glory of games on Saturday afternoons leading into his redshirt senior season.

Sheridan credits his journey to reaching this point in his career. Entering the program in 2015, Sheridan was a young running back out of Lumberton, fresh off a 1,600-yard season that earned him Southeastern Conference player of the year.

That success did not carry over as he was buried on the depth chart, even after redshirting his first year. Bruised up in practice with the practice squad against one of the most dominant defenses in UNCP history, Sheridan learned valuable lessons about toughness and staying focused.

Running back wasn’t the only position that Sheridan trained at while at UNCP. During the spring of his redshirt freshman year, he spent time at linebacker. In his first action in front of the crowd at Grace P. Johnson Stadium during the UNCP spring game, Sheridan was across the line of scrimmage that many local fans were accustomed to seeing him on. But Sheridan saw that as his way of helping the program and himself.

“The journey has been not what I expected, but it’s been pretty good because it taught me how to not give up,” he said. “I learned a lot at linebacker about their tendencies and how to tell if they are blitzing. Now that I know that, I can translate it to offense and tell when a blitz is coming. I use that to my advantage.”

That perseverance is a why Richardson expects to see solid results running the ball from Sheridan in his final season.

“He’s a team player and he didn’t let that get in the way of what the team meant and even individual development,” Richardson said. “Now he’s a very good player for us and we expect a lot of big things about him at the running back position.”

Sheridan came in with a signing class that featured two other high-caliber backs from the Southeastern Conference in Richmond’s Miles Grant and Scotland’s Quadrin Williams. Grant was the starting back for the Braves in 2017 before leaving the program. His absence moved Sheridan into the main running back spot last season before a knee injury sidelined him the final four games.

Over the last two seasons, Sheridan has amassed nearly 750 yards and 10 touchdowns, the most of any Braves during that span.

The last to wear the No. 1 was B.J. Bunn in 2016 for his senior season. While wearing the number, Bunn produced the only 1,000-receiving yard season in program history. Others included Caylon Hann in 2009 and 2010, Joe Burnett in 2011 and Sean Rush 2012.

Richardson said that the large gap between Rush and Bunn was based on the fact the number isn’t given out except to those players that deserve to wear it. Sheridan ends a two-year absence of the jersey’s locker being occupied.

This offseason was when Sheridan asked the coaching staff if he could wear the number. It wasn’t until late July when he found out he would wear the revered number, and then the realization hit him when he got to put on the jersey for the first time during a promotional photo shoot.

“I asked for No. 1 and I asked for 4 because it wore (No. 4) in high school. No. 1 is like a new chapter for me because I never had worn it before,” Sheridan said. “I wanted to be remembered as somebody wearing it and being worthy of having it.”

With goals of being an All-American this fall, Sheridan’s mind if mainly focused on reversing the fortune of the team over the past few seasons. Sheridan kept his team-oriented focus saying that whatever goals he achieves will be due in large part to the play of the offensive line in front of him.

“I know it sounds cliché, but I want to go all the way and win a championship, but I definitely want to be better than last year,” Sheridan said. “If getting (All-American) takes away from me winning, I would rather win to get something like that.”

Above all things, Sheridan hopes that his number is one the Braves can count on this season.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton native and UNCP senior running back Josh Sheridan, in the white jersey, carries a new load of leadership into his final football season for the Braves in 2019. Sheridan changes numbers this fall to the No. 1 after wearing the No. 37 the first three years with the Braves. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_7710-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton native and UNCP senior running back Josh Sheridan, in the white jersey, carries a new load of leadership into his final football season for the Braves in 2019. Sheridan changes numbers this fall to the No. 1 after wearing the No. 37 the first three years with the Braves.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor