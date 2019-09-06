Pirates, Colts to clash Monday

LUMBERTON — As the Lumberton football team has faced Fayetteville schools over the first two weeks, the results have included both extremes — a 45-0 loss to Terry Sanford and a 30-28 win over Pine Forest.
Monday night the Pirates will face their third Fayetteville school in as many weeks as Cape Fear visits Alton G. Brooks Stadium in a game delayed three days by Hurricane Dorian. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Cape Fear, who opens Patriot Athletic Conference play next week, is 0-1 after a narrow 28-27 loss to Seventy-First last week. An Aug. 23 game against Clinton was cancelled. The Colts, coached by Jacob Thomas, were 7-5 last year and reached the 4-A state final in 2016. The Colts have not started 0-2 since 2012.
Wide receiver Taiquan Gamble and offensive lineman Caleb Krings are among the leaders for the Colts offense. Quarterback Ki’mani Britton and running backs Cayden McKethan and Jaleel Parks are also expected to play a key role for the offense.
The Colts defense held opponents to 14 points per game last season, led by linebacker Darrick Whitted and defensive end Nick Minacapelli.
Lumberton will look to continue the offensive success they had against Pine Forest and that begins with quarterback Jadarion Chatman. The junior ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 99 yards and a touchdown in the win; both numbers were a significant improvement from the Pirates’ opener against Terry Sanford.
Monday’s matchup will be the revival of a series between the schools that was played annually from 1975-90 and 1997-2012. Lumberton won the last seven meetings from 2006-12, but Cape Fear won nine straight from 1997-2005; Lumberton leads the all-time series 17-15.
South View at Purnell Swett
Purnell Swett will be seeking their first win of the season Monday as they host South View at 6 p.m.
The game will be the third straight home game to start the season for the Rams, who will be on the road the next two weeks. The Rams lost 19-9 to Pine Forest and 42-0 to Dillon in their first two games.
South View, coached by Rodney Brewington, comes to Pembroke with a 1-1 record, dropping a 26-20 overtime contest to Jack Britt in their opener and topping Triton 47-18 in Week 2. Like Cape Fear, the Tigers will begin Patriot Athletic Conference play in Week 4 after their trip to Robeson County.
The Tiger offense has been balanced over the first two games, gaining 319 yards on the ground and 316 through the air. Quarterback Jevon Carter has been efficient throwing the ball so far this season, completing 24 of his 34 pass attempts for 233 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Kevin Brewington is the leading receiver with nine catches for 92 yards, while four different Tigers receivers have caught a touchdown pass.
Running back Matthew Pemberton has rushed 42 times for 266 yards and scored five of the team’s nine offensive touchdowns.
Cape Fear transfer Donta Autry leads the defense with 18 tackles and five tackles for loss. Ahmir Ashley has the team’s lone interception and has also blocked three field goals.
Purnell Swett has struggled in establishing the run in their first two games; South View held Jack Britt to 86 rushing yards in Week 1 and allowed 155 to Triton last week.
The programs met annually from 2001-08 as members of the Two Rivers Conference, but have not met since. South View has won eight of the 10 overall meetings.
The Red Springs at West Bladen game scheduled for Friday night was postponed to Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The postponed game is a non-conference game between the two Three Rivers Conference members which was scheduled after both lost a game due to the closing of South Robeson High School. The teams also meet in conference play on Sept. 20.
Both Fairmont and St. Pauls have regularly-scheduled bye weeks and will return to action Friday.
