Robeson County football picks Week 3

LUMBERTON — While my picks record is no longer undefeated after a very crazy Week 2, the one force that is undefeated has altered this week’s high school games — Mother Nature.
Thankfully the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is nowhere near the amount of damage levied out by the two other previous storms that have decimated the area in recent years, but making the call to move football games from Friday was truly the right choice.
Another dose of Monday night football high school edition is in place, but what we yearn for so far in the young season is a two-week stretch where high school games are kept on schedule. Here’s hoping for clear Friday nights the rest of the way to November.
Picks through Week 2: 8-2.
Cape Fear at Lumberton
The Pirates’ showing at Pine Forest in Week 2 was both impressive and puzzling. Not only did Lumberton come from behind against a veteran Trojan team show the capabilities of the group, but it also was a bit surreal for those that watched the opening week performance it had against Terry Sanford.
With the explosiveness that quarterback Jadarion Chatman brings, the Pirates have shown they can compete with some of the best in the area. Taking on a Cape Fear team looking to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2012, Lumberton will face another tough test once again. The key for Lumberton will be carrying over the momentum from the second half against Pine Forest back home.
Cape Fear 34, Lumberton 21
South View at Purnell Swett
The Rams need a reset after their loss to Dillon. The energy from 10-point defeat to Pine Forest at home now needs to be rekindled against a South View team that is similar to the Trojans. Slowing down Matthew Pemberton on the ground is priorty No. 1 for Purnell Swett, just like it had to do against the Pine Forest backs.
The Tigers have the added element of Jevon Carter’s passing ability for the Rams to take account for. After being picked apart in the pass and run game against Dillon, this game could be a step in the right direction for the Purnell defense.
South View 28, Purnell Swett 20
