Everett’s interception a key play as Braves top WSSU

PEMBROKE — In the first quarter of Saturday’s The University of North Carolina Pembroke football game against Winston-Salem State, Braves defensive back Shawn Everett intercepted a pass by Rams quarterback Dominique Graves, only for the play to be negated by a penalty.
“Having it taken away, it was an exciting moment (before the penalty) but I don’t really dwell on it,” Everett said. “We’ve got to come back and still play, make plays and if it’s meant to be it’ll come back around.”
It came back around.
Everett earned the game-sealing interception with 1:17 remaining in the Braves’ 27-21 season-opening win, allowing UNCP to kneel out the remaining time on the clock.
“I talked to the (defensive backs) and said somebody’s got to make a play, make a stop to seal the deal because we need this win, to carry us,” Everett said.
The fifth-year senior from Hamlet earned an additional pass breakup and one tackle in the game, helping the Braves defense hold the Rams scoreless over the final 26-plus minutes of action. That allowed the offense to turn a 21-10 deficit into the 6-point victory.
Everett had three interceptions and 22 tackles in nine games last year, and is one of the veteran leaders on an improved Braves defense.
“He’s very in tune to knowing what our defense is and knowing how that matches up to what the offense going to do, and I think you saw it on that last play,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said.
True freshman Sean Hill, playing his first collegiate game, also had an interception for the Braves late in the third quarter.
“He’s just a really savvy football player and I’m proud of a true freshman playing in his first game and being as productive as he was,” Richardson said.
The former Richmond Senior standout negated interception came on the Rams’ first drive, one which eventually resulted in a touchdown and a 7-3 WSSU lead; UNCP took a 10-7 lead with a Josh Sheridan touchdown run early in the second quarter and trailed 14-10 at half.
Everett’s game-sealing interception came after two fourth-quarter touchdowns put the Braves ahead. On the drive after Hill’s interception, McKinley Nelson scored in the opening minute of the period on a 4-yard run to make it 21-19, before Josh Jones run on the two-point-conversion attempt fell just short.
After forcing a WSSU punt, the Braves drove 68 yards in 15 plays and scored on a 14-yard pass from Jones to Shammond Hicks, taking the lead with 4:32 to play and adding two more on a Travis Prince conversion run before Everett’s interception at midfield as the Rams were driving to try and retake the lead.
The 6-point victory by the Braves came after 3-point losses to WSSU en route to 2-8 records in each of the last two seasons.
“We know how it has gone in the past and we don’t like that feeling at the end of the game,” Everett said. “We prepared the right way and took the right steps to be in position to make plays to finish games and seal the deal.”
UNCP (1-0) plays at Virginia State on Saturday.
