Rams’ offensive struggles continue against South View

PEMBROKE — In the first quarter of their season opener against Pine Forest, the Purnell Swett offense showed some promise, scoring a touchdown and a field goal against the Trojans.
But in the 11 quarters of football since, the Rams have been kept off the scoreboard, including a 27-0 loss to South View on Monday night.
Purnell Swett (0-3) was held to 89 yards of total offense including 28 rushing yards against the South View (2-1) defense, and only reached Tigers territory on two drives.
“I’m going to take care of (the offense) and I’m going to make some changes,” Purnell Swett coach Robbie Brown said. “Because I’m the one doing that, it’s not working well. I’ve got some young guys and we’re going to make some changes and hopefully that’ll do us some good.”
Quarterback Micah Carter did complete 12 of his 16 passes, with completions to seven different receivers on the night, totaling 61 passing yards with one interception. But the senior quarterback was also sacked five times.
Brown said that the sizzling heat in Pembroke Monday night may have played a factor for a team with several players starting on both sides of the football.
“We have to find a way to rest those guys,” Brown said. “We’re going a lot of platooning and sometimes that means things aren’t in sync.”
Austin Chavis caught three passes for 33 yards and Ben Brooks caught two passes for 20 yards. P.J. Christian was the Rams’ leading rusher with eight carries for 42 yards.
Defensively, the Rams held the Tigers scoreless until midway through the second quarter and to just six points in the opening half.
“We were really strong in the first half and again, defensively we could play with them,” Brown said. “But we didn’t do diddly poo on offense, obviously.”
Tigers running back Matthew Pemberton ran for 185 yards on 15 attempts with a touchdown and Keyan Bethea gained 47 yards on just two carries.
Jevon Carter was 10-for-15 passing for 123 yards with two touchdowns for South View, and was intercepted by Purnell Swett’s Justin Lowry. Jamareese Ray caught four passes for 90 yards with two touchdowns.
The Rams defense forced a turnover on downs on the Tigers’ opening drive, then the teams exchanged punts until Lowry’s interception late in the first quarter.
South View ended the scoreless draw with a 16-yard pass from Jevon Carter to Ray with 6:35 left in the half; the extra point was no good, and there was no scoring over the rest of the half.
On South View’s first drive of the third quarter, Marzea Saunders put points on the board on both a 2-yard touchdown run and a two-point-conversion run, giving the Tigers a 14-0 lead.
After the Tigers recovered a Ram fumble, they scored on the next play, a 49-yard pass from Jevon Carter to Ray to go up 21-0 with 5:49 left in the third.
After the Rams punted on their next three drives, any remaining doubt about the outcome was settled when Pemberton scored on an 82-yard run with 4:00 left, establishing the final 27-0 margin as the extra-point try was no good.
South View hosts Gray’s Creek Friday. Purnell Swett has Week 4 off before traveling to Hoggard next week, giving them time to work on some of the areas where they’ve been struggling.
“All we can do is regroup,” Brown said. “We’ve got a couple of weeks before we play again at Hoggard and we’ll see how that works out.”
