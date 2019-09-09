Cape Fear makes quick work of Lumberton in contest called at halftime

September 9, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Cape Fear running back Caydan McKethan, 3, is wrapped up by Lumberton defensive lineman Joshua Doyle on Monday in the 24-0 win for the Colts. McKethan rushed for 128 yards in the win.

LUMBERTON — Behind a heavy dose of junior running back Caydan McKethan, the Cape Fear football team built an early lead at Lumberton on Monday night to claim the 24-0 non-conference road win.

The contest was called with 35 seconds left in the first half. A lightning delay was put on the game just before the halftime break and the head coaches from both teams agreed to call the contest shortly after. Lumberton plays again this week at home when it hosts Laney, while Cape Fear gets a bye week before opening Patriot Athletic Conference play at Terry Sanford next Friday.

The Colts (1-1) rebounded from a 28-27 loss against Seventy-First last time out to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring on their first two drives.

On the opening drive Cape Fear covered 71 yards on eight plays, with seven going on the ground to McKethan. The junior capped off the series with his first of two scores from 6 yards out. His other score came with 3:59 left in the first half on a 2-yard dive to put the Colts up 24-0.

McKethan rushed 18 times for 128 yards.

Cape Fear added a second score in the opening quarter when Ki’mani Britton ran from 3 yards out to finish off a short drive that started in Pirate territory. Following a drive that ended with a Mason Smith 36-yard field goal, the Colts added their final points with McKethan’s second score on a drive carried mostly by backup running back Aumarion Ross with 46 yards on three carries.

Lumberton (1-1) showed signs of life on its final two drives of the contest. Midway through the second quarter, quarterback Jadarion Chatman evaded two defenders in the backfield and looked downfield to connect with Hayden Hickman for a 37-yard completion on fourth down to put them in Cape Fear territory. Two plays later, Chatman connected with Jordan McNeill on a screen and McNeill shed several tacklers on a 23-yard gain to get in the red zone.

That drive stalled, and on their next offensive series that looked to be over, the Pirates recovered a muffed punt and Chatman used a 19-yard run to get to the Cape Fear 23 just moments before the lightning delay was called on the game.

Chatman was once again a main source of the Lumberton offense with 19 yards rushing and 79 yards passing. This showing comes a game after he rushed for 180-plus yards and nearly threw for 100 yards, while accounting for four touchdowns in the win over Pine Forest.

For the first time this season, Chatman connected with a receiver outside of McNeill, finding Hickman, Payne Stone and Phillip McNeill Jr. for one completion each. Jordan McNeill had a pair of catches for 34 yards.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Cape Fear running back Caydan McKethan, 3, is wrapped up by Lumberton defensive lineman Joshua Doyle on Monday in the 24-0 win for the Colts. McKethan rushed for 128 yards in the win.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

