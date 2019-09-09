Local Roundup: Purnell Swett soccer earns first conference win over Scotland

By: By Brandon Tester - Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A slow start by Scotland High’s varsity boys soccer team helped Purnell Swett grab a 5-2 victory over the Scots on Monday night.

The Rams dominated possession and kept Scotland’s defense on its heels in the first half. Purnell Swett’s Jafet Robles got his hat trick started with a goal around 14 minutes into the game. Cale Harris made it 2-0 with a goal just over one minute later.

A goal by Purnell Swett’s Cameron Ferguson later in the first period gave the Rams a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Scotland had some close opportunities to score in the first half, including a pair of shots by Adolfo Duran that were deflected by Rams goalkeeper Nick Ramirez. But those were few and far between.

The teams combined for three goals within the first four minutes of the second half. Scotland got on the board when Drew Hamilton found the back of the net off an Adolfo Duran corner kick. Less than a minute later, Robles scored his second goal of the night and increased the Rams’ lead to 4-1.

With just under 36 minutes left in the game, Scotland’s Connor Bert scored on a penalty kick to cut the deficit to 4-2. Purnell Swett had its own penalty kick opportunity several minutes later, but Jalen Hunt’s attempt was blocked by Scotland’s Blake Wood.

Robles capped off his hat trick with another goal as the clock neared the 10-minute mark.

Scotland fell to 1-4, including an 0-2 mark in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. Purnell Swett (2-4, 1-0) snapped its four-game losing streak and will play at West Bladen on Tuesday.

In other county soccer action, Lumberton and Jack Britt’s contest was suspended at halftime tied at 1-all. The match will resume on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. Nate Cribb scored the Pirates’ goal on an assist from Eloy Hernandez.

Purnell Swett volleyball loses in three sets

The Purnell Swett volleyball team fell in three sets at home against Jack Britt on Monday, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-22.

Madison Harris had four kills and two digs, while Jadyn Locklear had a pair of blocks and three kills. Chelsey Wilkes added four kills, while sister Marijo Wilkes had seven digs

The Lady Rams play at home against Union Pines Wednesday.

In other county volleyball action, Lumberton won in three sets over Red Springs.

