Stiles: A grand introduction to Division II football

PEMBROKE — As a sportswriter and a lifelong sports fan, obviously I’m quite familiar with college football.

And while I’m new to covering The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, I’m also familiar with NCAA Division II athletics after attending Anderson University in South Carolina for four years.

But since Anderson doesn’t have a football team — despite the constant rumors over the years of one coming “soon” — those two worlds never collided in mine until Saturday, when I covered UNCP’s 27-21 win over Winston-Salem State.

For this scribe, it was one tremendous orientation into the realm of D-II gridirons.

The game on the field was quality college football. Granted, the Trevor Lawrences of the world never see a Division II field — there’s a reason he’s at Clemson — but the game was still played at a high level and each team knew they would have to play well to win.

When the Braves did win, the atmosphere that had been superb all night became one of joyous celebration. Players celebrated all over the Grace P. Johnson Stadium field — understandable after such a hard-fought victory, especially given that the program has totaled four wins over the last two seasons — and many of the fans were just as jubilant.

There was a true sense of the Robeson community rallying around its team. And maybe there’s something to that: the announced attendance of 3,583 is over 600 people more than the listed population of the town of Pembroke. Granted, part of that is because of students who attend the game, but it’s also because Robesonians from not just Pembroke, but Maxton, Lumberton, Red Springs, St. Pauls, Rowland, Fairmont and elsewhere flocked to see how their Braves would start the season.

You know those lines you often hear about how small college towns double or triple their “population” on game day? That’s happening here on a smaller scale.

And there’s more similarities to big-time college football. Since UNCP is an independent, the mind naturally juxtaposes how independent football at the D-II level compares to a certain set of Fighting Irish. And the correlation extends further since, much like Notre Dame’s scheduling alliance with the ACC, UNCP has an analogous arrangement with the South Atlantic Conference (which I’m also familiar with, since Anderson is a SAC member), one of the leading Division II conferences across all sports.

Now, anyone will notice that Grace P. Johnson Stadium is not as loud as a Power-Five-conference stadium on a Saturday evening. But on the other hand, there’s a level of intimacy in D-II athletics that simply can’t be achieved in big-time college sports. Even from up in the press box Saturday — the furthest from the field that any set of eyeballs watching the game were — I still felt like the game was unfolding close in front of me.

And as the game did unfold, the Braves made plays. Josh Jones connected with Shammond Hicks for the go-ahead touchdown and Shawn Everett sealed the win with a late interception.

None of them will win the Heisman Trophy this year. But their contributions to a Braves win were as important to their team as Sam Howell’s to North Carolina or Tua Tagovailoa’s to Alabama. And it’s worth remembering that Division II athletes work just as hard as their Division I counterparts.

Sure, Division-II football isn’t the biggest of the big time. But so much of what we all love about college football exists not just in ACC and SEC towns, but in Pembroke, too.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

