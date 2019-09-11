Local Roundup: Singles play helps Lady Rams to win over Hoke

PEMBROKE — With the clock ticking down the final moments of Saturday’s game at Grace P. Johnson Stadium, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team’s demeanor was one that had rarely been seen from the program the last two seasons.

With “Swag Surfin’” by F.L.Y. blaring over the speakers, the mass of Braves on the sidelines began to sway and the group gathered closer throwing their hands, helmets and even pair of crutches in the air before shaking hands with the Winston-Salem State team. The scene was that of a dorm party on the field to celebrate the win, as well as the turning of a page with the experienced group that came out on top in a close contest.

The scars of the last two seasons served as a reminder for the Braves on Saturday night in its comeback win over Winston-Salem State.

“We knew how it has gone in the past and that we don’t like that feeling at the end of the game,” senior defensive back Shawn Everett said. “We prepared the right way, and took the right steps to be in the right position to make plays to finish games and seal the deal.”

After two 2-8 years that kicked off with close losses to the Rams in both campaigns. The Braves put their collective foot down at home, starting with the play of its defense.

The Rams had torched the Braves early in the third quarter with a 78-yard touchdown pass on a one-play drive, and on the next offensive play from scrimmage Winston-Salem State nearly scored again with a long run from Farrell Murchinson. The 62-yard run from the Elizabethtown native keyed a drive that marched into the red zone.

The stop by the UNCP defense was the turning point in the come-from-behind victory, one that gives a new outlook to a Braves squad looking to reverse the fortune of recent history with the program.

The final 26-plus minutes of the game the Braves kept the Rams off the scoreboard was the showcase of a defense that has veteran, head-hunting linebackers and an opportunistic secondary that came away with a pair of picks on two of the Rams’ final three drives of the contest.

“They really received our messages well. We talked about adversity going into this game,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “I didn’t have to put a lot of energy into trying to motivate them and get them up for this game. They knew how important it was.”

The matchup, while not officially listed as a rivalry, has become a measuring stick game for both teams in the past, with no love lost among the two sides. The Braves have rallied from behind in each of the last two years, and the one common denominator in both comebacks has been the play of sophomore quarterback Josh Jones.

Jones said the collective group of coaches and receivers around him helped drive him and UNCP through the 11-point comeback in the second half, but the fluidity of the unit was something missing last year.

“We definitely thought about that, but we have put it behind us and we know that this is going to be a new team, new year,” Jones said.

Also there was the competitive fire of Jones, who posted a career night scrambling, as a focal point of a comeback using some lengthy drives. The game-winning touchdown drive covered 68 yards on 15 plays and burnt more than six minutes off the clock.

The Braves know that starting off on the right foot with a win over Winston-Salem State was priority No. 1 leading into the season, and if history holds true, a win over the Rams to start the season has been a precursor for success. After claiming wins in 2013, 2015 and 2016 over Winston-Salem State, the 2013 and 2016 teams went on to make the NCAA playoffs and the 2015 team posted a 6-4 record.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_file1-22.jpeg

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.