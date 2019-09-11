Local Roundup: Singles play helps Lady Rams to win over Hoke

By: Staff report

RAEFORD — The Purnell Swett girls tennis team claimed five of the six singles matches on the road at Hoke on Tuesday for the 6-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference victory.

Sydney Brooks was 2-0 on the day with a win at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles. She won 8-3 in her singles match and 6-1 when she teamed up with Kelly Locklear in doubles.

In singles action, Malina Cummings won 8-1 on court No. 1, Mya Sampson won 8-2 on court No. 3, Lyric Locklear won 8-6 on court No. 4 and Raven Cummings claimed court No. 5 with an 8-2 win.

In other county tennis action, Lumberton lost 7-2 at home to Scotland.

Purnell Swett soccer topples West Bladen

BLADENBORO — Behind a pair of goals from Jalen Hunt, the Purnell Swett boys soccer team avenged an earlier loss to West Bladen to win its second match in as many days with a 3-1 road triumph.

Hunt’s two goals were added with a third from Nick Ramirez. Zach Hunt had one assist.

Rams runners finish second in home meet

LUMBERTON — Both cross country teams from Purnell Swett came away with second-place finishes behind Scotland at Tuesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Luther Britt Park.

The Rams had the top finishers for the boys and girls races, with Kenny Locklear claiming the win on the boys side, and Kylie Chavis taking the girls race.

Lumberton drops first match of the season

SOUTHERN PINES — After winning its first six matches of the season, the Lumberton volleyball team suffered its first setback of the season in a three-set loss at Pinecrest on Tuesday.

The Lady Patriots are the only undefeated team left in the Sandhills Athletic Conference after posting their seventh win of the season with scores of 25-14, 25-23 and 25-18.

Purnell Swett golfers finish third

PINEHURST — The girls golf team from Purnell Swett finished second in the first Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Pinehurst No. 5 on Monday.

The Lady Rams shot a combined 445, while Pinecrest won the event with a 348 and Jack Britt finished second with a 410.

Purnell Swett’s Madison Deese led the team with a 90. Freshmen Lauren Locklear and Rachel Locklear posted rounds of 99 and 118, while LeAnna Deese had a 138.

