Red Devils open TRC with test at South Columbus

RED SPRINGS — The Week 3 matchup between Red Springs and South Columbus pits two football teams looking to get back on track after coming up short in their previous outings.
The Red Devils (1-1) look to wash the bad taste of a 37-34 loss to Forest Hills at home in Week 2, a game where the Red Devils reverted back to last season’s form of coming up short in the final period. Red Springs surrendered 16 points to the Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter, while only scoring once.
“I don’t like being a loser. I’ve been a loser for two weeks and Friday is a chance to get rid of that,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “I’d like to be a winner for a week.”
Last season, the fourth quarter cost Red Springs in all five losses, and the attention to closing out games is once again being pounded in the heads of the Red Devils now entering Three Rivers Conference action. Red Springs came the closest of any team in the Three Rivers to handing the Stallions a loss last year, but failed to score after halftime in the 32-28 defeat.
“I got a core group of kids that are hungry,” Ches said. “But I’ve got a lot of kids coming up from JV that are filling some roles. Some of these kids have no idea and they are learning in practice this week that it’s important. It’s about trying to teach these young cats how to finish.”
There is no secret when preparing for South Columbus (1-1) and its Wing-T attack. The Stallions lost 15-6 to Loris on Monday and now have the quick turnaround to open against an equally physical Red Springs team.
Just like South Columbus, the Red Devils are hoping to impose their will on the ground, and recover from the poor rushing showing against Forest Hills, and on the defensive end look to slow down the Stallions ground game.
“Wing-T taxes you to your core. At any moment, the Wing-T can pop for a 70-yard jet sweep. It’s responsibility football all day long,” Ches said.
South Columbus brings back some familiar names from last year’s deep backfield, included seniors Aveon Bellamy, Letrell Brown and Rajon Graham. Brown scored the go-ahead touchdown in the meeting last year.
“South Columbus is super well-coached with hard working kids that never give up. They’re a bunch of dogs,” Ches said. “They are an excellent team, excellent program with a great tradition.”
Red Springs has never defeated the current South Columbus High School in football, with an 0-11 record dating back to 1992. The last win over a school from Tabor City came in 1987 in the state playoffs over Tabor City High School, and the Red Devils’ last win in Tabor City came in 1975.
