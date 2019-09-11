Red Devils open TRC with test at South Columbus

PEMBROKE — In each of the last two seasons, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team lost three-point games to Winston-Salem State to open the season and struggled to a 2-8 record.

Saturday night, as they opened their 2019 campaign, the Braves trailed the Rams early in the third quarter but came from behind by holding WSSU scoreless over the final 26-plus minutes and scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn a 27-21 victory.

“I’m extremely pleased at being able to come out on top in a game like this, coming from behind and being in a position of adversity and being able to come out on top,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “I think that bodes well for the future of our football team.”

Shammond Hicks scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Josh Jones with 4:32 to play, and a Travis Prince conversion run put the Braves up by six points.

Shawn Everett — who had an interception in the first quarter negated by a penalty — intercepted Dominique Graves with 1:17 to go to seal the win.

“I talked to the (defensive backs) and said somebody’s got to make a play, make a stop to seal the deal because we need this win, to carry us,” Everett said. “We know how it has gone in the past and we don’t like that feeling at the end of the game. We prepared the right way and took the right steps to be in position to make plays to finish games and seal the deal.”

UNCP trailed 21-13 going to the fourth quarter and McKinley Nelson scored on a 4-yard run in the opening minute of the final period. The Braves attempted a two-point conversion, but Jones was stopped just short on a run as he dove for the pylon, keeping the score 21-19.

Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 180 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, while running 11 times for 71 yards, a career high. Jones had to scramble several times, including multiple third downs in which his runs kept drives alive. Overall the Braves were 8-for-15 on third downs.

“I just let it come to me,” Jones said. “The offensive line was giving great protection all night. The defense we were playing, at times, didn’t have a guy for me. I noticed that and just took advantage of that.”

“He’s a competitor,” Richardson said of Jones. “There’s nobody that we have on our team that prepares better than he does, and it shows. He’s out there and he’s ready for those situations, and he has a great field presence about him … and he’s faster than what people think.”

Marcus McDonald caught six passes for 66 yards for the Braves.

In addition to Everett’s late interception, freshman Sean Hill had an interception for the Braves defense.

Farrell Murchinson ran 13 times for 109 yards for WSSU, returning to the field after missing the 2018 season with cancer. Quarderman Sloane ran eight times for 61 yards and caught eight passes for 41 yards. Dominique Graves was 14-for-42 for 180 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

UNCP received the opening kickoff and drove into the Rams red zone before the drive stalled. Hunter Braswell kicked a 28-yard field goal to put the Braves ahead 3-0.

On the Rams’ first drive, they went 73 yards in 10 plays to score a touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Graves to Quincy Jackson, giving Winston-Salem State a 7-3 lead with 5:35 left in the second quarter.

UNCP answered on their next drive, scoring on the first play of the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Josh Sheridan, taking a 10-7 lead.

UNCP fumbled later in the second quarter, but forced a turnover on downs on the Rams’ next drive. After a Braves punt, WSSU drove 90 yards in nine plays to score a touchdown with 16 seconds left in the half on a 6-yard pass from Graves to Sloane, giving WSSU a 14-10 lead at halftime.

After each side punted on its first second-half drive, the Rams scored on a 78-yard pass from Graves to Chandler Belk to go up 21-10.

The Braves drove as far as the Rams’ 7-yard line on their following possession, converting a 4th-and-1 at the 17 to continue the drive, but settled for a 25-yard Braswell field goal to make it a 21-13 game with 6:58 left in the third.

UNCP (1-0) travels to Virginia State next Saturday.

UNCP Athletics UNCP defensive back Shawn Everett celebrates after his game-clinching interception against Winston-Salem State at home Saturday.