Fairmont to open Three Rivers Conference play at West Bladen

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont running back Derrick Baker runs the ball against Lake View in a preseason scrimmage earlier this year. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont running back Derrick Baker runs the ball against Lake View in a preseason scrimmage earlier this year.

FAIRMONT — Two games into the season, the Fairmont football team has had one good showing and one bad showing. Golden Tornadoes coach Kevin Inman hopes his team’s performance will shift back to the good side this week as they travel to West Bladen.

West Bladen sits at 0-2 entering the contest, with a 34-13 loss to South Brunswick and a 54-14 loss to North Brunswick. Both the Knights and the Golden Tornadoes are coming off of bye weeks.

Inman said that the key for the Golden Tornadoes will be containing Knights senior quarterback Tyre Boykin, a dual threat who has been the team’s leading rusher over the last couple of years.

“Their quarterback is a very special athlete, and he’s very mobile and if you’re not disciplined on defense he can take it 80 yards to the house,” Inman said. “Our mindset is just to play our best football and stay prepared for anything.”

West Bladen lacks depth, as evidenced by just 21 players being listed on their roster. With 33 players on his side, Inman feels that Fairmont has more depth than in years past.

“We don’t have as many guys going both ways as we have in the past, which is a blessing,” Inman said. “We can keep guys fresh.”

Inman said his team used the bye week, fresh off a 48-2 loss to Gray’s Creek, to go back to fundamentals and prepare for Three Rivers Conference play, which opens with the West Bladen contest.

“(We’ve worked on) our quarterback reads, offensive line play — as far as people blitzing, who we’re picking up, who we’re responsible for — ball control and staying fundamentally sound on defense,” Inman said. “Those things can hurt you if you’re not sound on them. It’s basic and it’s fundamental and you’ve got to dial it back to day one.”

The all-time series between the teams is tied 7-7, but Fairmont has won the last five meetings by an average score of 34-8.

East Columbus at St. Pauls

St. Pauls has been the most impressive team in the county over the season’s first three weeks, and now as the Bulldogs move into league play they hope to contend for a Three Rivers Conference title.

After a 28-12 win at North Edgecombe, a 48-13 win over Union Pines and a bye week, the Bulldogs open their league slate with East Columbus.

Running back Marquiese Coleman is the headliner for St. Pauls with a county-high 459 rushing yards and six touchdowns over the first two games, but quarterback Mikail Breeden is also a county leader, passing for 310 yards thus far. He has completed 20 of his 29 attempts and has two touchdown passes.

East Columbus lost to Hobbton 34-6 on Monday, and previously lost 20-6 at North Lenoir and won 34-0 against Northwest Halifax.

The Gators are a run-heavy offense, with Jamar Williams and Curtis Watson as the feature backs. Fisher Reaves is at quarterback but has attempted very few passes on the season.

East Columbus was 4-8 last year, their highest win total since 2013.

St. Pauls leads the all-time series 13-5, and has won five straight games by a combined score of 232-22 with three shutouts.

Laney at Lumberton

Before Lumberton moves into the incredibly tough Sandhills Athletic Conference portion of their schedule, it will finish non-conference play on Friday when they host E.A. Laney.

The Pirates enter the game at 1-2, with a win over Pine Forest but shutout losses to Terry Sanford and Cape Fear, though the latter was in one half of play due to the coaches calling the game at halftime.

Lumberton will look to continue using quarterback Jadarion Chatman as a dual threat, just as they did in the win over the Trojans. Chatman has thrown for 171 yards and rushed for 221 yards on the season.

The Buccaneers enter at 0-2 after a 14-0 loss to Northside in Jacksonville and a 28-21 home loss to J.H. Rose.

Last time out, in the loss to J.H. Rose two weeks ago, the Buccaneers came from a 28-0 deficit to make the game close late, ultimately falling by a touchdown.

The Buccaneers are coached by Ashaad Yeoman and led by quarterback Jordan Cole, and feature kicker Natalie Gislason, who in the J.H. Rose game became the first female to score points in program history.

Friday will be the first meeting between the schools since 2010. Laney leads the all-time series 6-4.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont running back Derrick Baker runs the ball against Lake View in a preseason scrimmage earlier this year. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_1017.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont running back Derrick Baker runs the ball against Lake View in a preseason scrimmage earlier this year.

Fairmont opens league slate at West Bladen

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected]an.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports