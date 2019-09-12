Robeson County football picks for Week 4

LUMBERTON — With Three Rivers Conference play kicking off this week, now is when the games truly matter. Sure the non-conference games are important, but with the current playoff seeding format, the value of non-conference play pertaining to making the playoffs is zero, but the lessons teams can pick up is invaluable.

For teams like Red Springs and Fairmont who suffered losses at home, this is a new season to start 0-0, while St. Pauls looks to continue to progress going forward into the Three Rivers after a perfect start.

In the Sandhills, the next two weeks are all that’s left for teams to prep for the daunting task of conference games. As we approach the start of those games, there are currently six teams undefeated through three games, while Lumberton and Purnell Swett are the two outliers.

Picks record through Week 3: 10-2

Fairmont at West Bladen

Most Three Rivers Conference teams should be favored in their matchup against a very thin West Bladen team, but teams should be ever-mindful of the fact one of, if not the best, athletes in the conference lines up behind center for the Knights. Tyre Boykin makes West Bladen, led by former Purnell Swett coach Jon Sherman, a tough out, especially on the road.

Fairmont does have the advantage of a veteran linebacking group to look to contain such an explosive athlete and should show signs of growth after Gray’s Creek’s run game had little resistance in the blowout win in Fairmont.

Fairmont 35, West Bladen 16

Red Springs at South Columbus

History has shown that Red Springs has a rough go against South Columbus, going without a win against the current school and a poor record against Tabor City High. Tabor City High, nicknamed the Red Devils, are actually the last Red Devils to win in Tabor City, not Red Springs. Tabor City High’s last game came in 1991, and Red Springs last win there was in 1975. One thing that hasn’t changed from Tabor City to South Columbus is the power Wing-T running that has always been tough to stop.

The Red Devils were the best fit to stop South Columbus last year, and the same is true this time around. The deciding factor will who can finish when it matters most in the fourth quarter, and if that’s the case, it could spell another shortcoming for Red Springs.

South Columbus 42, Red Springs 38

East Columbus at St. Pauls

The Bulldogs get a weird start to conference play this year as it comes off a bye week, only to go back on an off week that would’ve been a road trip to South Robeson. This time gives St. Pauls the perfect time to recoup and refocus ahead of a tough stretch of league games against Fairmont and South Columbus, while also giving it a chance to work out kinks against an up-and-coming East Columbus squad.

The Gators have shown improvement under the new regime, but the Bulldogs are a different breed this year. Expect a fast game with both teams looking to establish their run games, and the game to get out of hand even quicker.

St. Pauls 49, East Columbus 14

Laney at Lumberton

Entering the week already losing one day of practice because of Monday’s game against Cape Fear, the short turnaround earned an extra hour when the contest was called at halftime. The extra rest and prep time, albeit minuscule, is help for the Pirates that are struggling with injuries after the first three games.

This game would be a good matchup on the hardwood, but both have hit hard times on the gridiron, and for the last contest before league play both are looking for a reachable win.

Lumberton 28, Laney 12

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

