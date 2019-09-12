Local Roundup: Rams top Pirates for SAC tennis win

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Elysha Strickland lines up a return in singles action against Lumberton on Thursday. Strickland won in singles play. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Elysha Strickland lines up a return in singles action against Lumberton on Thursday. Strickland won in singles play. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Brittney Collins swings in her No. 1 singles match at Purnell Swett Thursday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Brittney Collins swings in her No. 1 singles match at Purnell Swett Thursday.

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls tennis team defeated rival Lumberton at home on Thursday by a 6-3 count to improve to 4-1 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

“What an awesome match between two county teams. It was so competitive and very evenly matched. Very fortunate to get the win,” Purnell Swett coach David Leek said. “Hats off to Lumberton and their fans. The players and fans from both teams were supportive of the play from both teams and enjoyed the competitive match.”

The Lady Rams earned wins in Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 6 doubles, while also winning Nos. 2 and 3 doubles to take the match.

Mya Sampson and Lyric Locklear each earned wins in singles and doubles play in the match. The pair defeated Paige Leggett and Beth McDonald in doubles 6-3. Sampson also defeated Leggett 8-0 in singles and Locklear downed McDonald 8-3.

Elysha Strickland won 8-6 in her singles match, and then paired with Malina Cummings in No. 1 doubles. The pair was leading 5-3 before being forced to retire due to injury.

Sydney Brooks had the other singles win for the Rams.

Lumberton earned wins from Brittney Collins in No. 1 singles and Grace Britt at No. 5 singles. Collins and Jessica Sessoms earned the win due to injury in doubles.

In other Lumberton sports action, the Pirates fell victim to Hoggard 4-0 in boys soccer. In volleyball, the Purnell Swett volleyball team lost in five sets to Seventy-First.

Lumberton falls in four to Richmond

ROCKINGHAM —With a logjam clouding the middle of the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings, Richmond Senior volleyball hosted Lumberton at home on Thursday with both teams trying to separate from the pack.

For the second straight match, the Lady Raiders overcame a rough start and strung together effective performances on both sides of the net to secure victory. They downed the Lady Pirates 3-1 with scores of 24-26, 26-24, 25-13, 25-14.

The first set saw the visitors jump out to a 5-1 advantage before the home team fired back and tied it at five. Richmond took a time out when her bunch got down 14-9, then Lady Pirates middle hitter Katelyn Culbreth got one of her team-high five blocks to stretch the advantage to 15-9.

A few moments later, Culbreth drove one of her team-leading 10 kills into the open court to take a 17-10 lead.

Lumberton (6-2, 2-2 SAC) Mackie Register was happy with his team’s early push, but felt they didn’t do enough to sustain it.

“To be honest with you, the first set I thought we should have won by a few more points,” he said. “We came out with some energy.”

Richmond stormed backed and took the lead, 24-23, on a Jadyn Johnson tip. But the lead would be shortlived as the visitors used a 3-1 run to take the set.

The Lady Raiders prevailed in a back-and-forth second frame that saw six lead changes.

Covington had team-high five blocks and recorded three stuffs in the important second stanza. The junior also finished with 11 kills, one of which came near the end of the set to give her team a 25-24 advantage.

Meanwhile, Register thought careless play and breakdowns in technique were to blame for his group’s inability to close the set.

“The same mistakes we were making in game one, got away from us in games two, three and four. We weren’t passing the ball well today, that was our big key,” he said.

“We made some unforced errors. We had some balls that we mishit, were hit out of bounds…they took advantage of it and I think that momentum swung to that third game and we didn’t respond back.

The Lady Raiders cruised through the next two frames, behind Covington and fellow middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson who had a team-high 12 kills. Setter Carley Lambeth put the hitters in position with a game-high 39 assists.

The Lady Raiders are off until Tuesday when they host Seventy-First and the Lady Pirates return home on Monday to play South Columbus.

In the junior varsity match, the Lady Raiders were also able to grab a third straight victory, defeating Lumberton in straight sets with scores of 25-20 and 25-12.

Staff report

Donnell Coley contributed to this report.

