Braves look to overcome last year’s road woes at Virginia State

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team had a stirring start to their season with a come-from-behind, 27-21 win over Winston-Salem State Saturday night.

Now, as the Braves prepare for their second game of the season, they’ll turn their focus to a setting where they struggled last season: A road game.

The Braves were 0-4 away from Pembroke last season en route to a 2-8 record, but hope to change their traveling fortunes when they face Virginia State Saturday at 6 p.m. in Ettrick, Va.

“We’re going to approach it in a way that we’ve got to be able to take the same enthusiasm, the same mentality, the same focus that we had here last Saturday and we’ve got to be able to take that on the road with us no matter what environment we’re in,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “We’ve got to go out there ready to play with a great mentality, ready to execute and ready to withstand it at a high level for four quarters.”

Despite the Braves’ recent lack of success on the road, they’re confident coming off of the opening-game victory over WSSU, and are trying to channel the energy and excitement from the win into continued improvement as they prepare to face the Trojans.

“I think that creates a lot of belief in what we’re doing, so being able to come out now and work on things that we need to get better at and work on some things, we’re trying to make our best improvement from Week 1 to Week 2,” Richardson said.

That improvement, Richardson said, will come in making sure his team is more fundamentally solid from week to week.

“It’s a lot of just technique is what it is, and it’s at every position and in all three phases of the game,” he said. “The fundamentals of what we do, we want to be much sharper and better than that.”

The Trojans are coming off a 44-21 loss at Norfolk State, a Division I FCS program, in their opener.

Dual-threat quarterback Cordelral Cook is the Trojans’ biggest offensive threat. The senior was named honorable-mention all-CIAA last year after throwing for nearly 1,893 yards and rushing for 685, accounting for 27 total touchdowns. Against Norfolk State, he rushed for 77 yards with a touchdown and was 16-for-25 passing for 207 yards with an interception.

“He’s a great athlete and he’s going to be a heck of a threat, so we’ve got to get guys rallying to the ball, and first and foremost just do our job and play our responsibilities,” Richardson said. “Then we’ve got to make sure we play the way we want to play, in terms of getting all 11 guys on defense to the ball every time. If that means getting to him, then we’ve got to do that.”

Offensive linemen Frank Ball and Zachary Wilcox and wide receiver Andre Jackson are other Trojans players who return this year after All-CIAA honors a season ago, although Jackson did not play against Norfolk State.

Despite last week’s 23-point loss to Norfolk State, the Trojans out gained Norfolk State 502-430, totaling more yards than the Spartans in both rushing and passing, and had 25 first downs to Norfolk State’s 20.

While those Trojans numbers are impressive competing against a team from a higher division, Richardson says the Braves are focused more on what they can control — themselves.

“At the end of the day you can’t play the game of looking at the opponents and comparing the people who are on the field,” Richardson said. “You really can’t even look at Virginia State. You’ve got to really worry a lot about what you’re doing to get better. We’ve got to focus on ourselves more than focusing on who they are, who they’ve played and what that score looks like.”

The Trojans were 4-5 last season, but were 10-1 in 2017 with a 7-0 CIAA record, earning them a conference title. Saturday is the first meeting between Virginia State and UNCP.

Braves look to overcome ‘18 road woes at Virginia State

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

