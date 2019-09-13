Baker, Fairmont run past West Bladen in TRC opener

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Derrick Baker, right, tackles West Bladen’s Shy’Ron Adams behind the line of scrimmage, a common sight Friday as the Golden Tornadoes held the Knights to 16 rushing yards. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Derrick Baker, right, tackles West Bladen’s Shy’Ron Adams behind the line of scrimmage, a common sight Friday as the Golden Tornadoes held the Knights to 16 rushing yards. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Derrick Baker, 23, runs past a bevy of West Bladen defenders on his way to the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown run, his third of the game. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Derrick Baker, 23, runs past a bevy of West Bladen defenders on his way to the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown run, his third of the game.

BLADENBORO — Fairmont’s Derrick Baker didn’t run the ball a lot against West Bladen Friday night, totaling nine carries.

But that was enough to do plenty of damage.

The sophomore running back rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Golden Tornadoes to a 46-0 win over the Knights to start Three Rivers Conference play.

Baker’s three touchdowns were all on long runs: 53, 46 and 24 yards.

“Derrick is a special athlete and it’s scary that he’s just a sophomore,” Fairmont coach Kevin Inman said. “Tonight he had to take a more defensive role, and be that spell guy and come in every two or three plays on a series and give (Jamearos) McLeod a break. So it was a really good job that he can handle going both sides of the ball.”

McLeod also had a stellar performance, rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He also ran for three two-point conversions.

“He did a great job tonight of lowering his shoulder, keeping his feet moving and being a great pass attack for us out of the backfield,” Inman said.

While the rushing attack was solid for the Golden Tornadoes on offense, they also held the Knights’ run game in check defensively. Fairmont out-rushed West Bladen 291-16 and out-gained the Knights 366-60.

The shutout was the second of the season for Fairmont (2-1, 1-0 TRC), who also held Forest Hills scoreless on Aug. 26.

“Our defense was great,” Inman said. “This is their second time to shut out a team, and especially coming off two weeks ago against Gray’s Creek, we showed that we can bounce back, we can be prepared and we can stop people’s run game as well as the passing game.”

West Bladen quarterback Tyre Boykin, who did not play the first half, had 11 carries for 40 yards.

Kadeem Leonard recovered a first-half fumble for Fairmont.

Fairmont scored on their opening drive on Baker’s 53-yard run, adding McLeod’s two-point run for an 8-0 lead.

The Golden Tornadoes scored again on their third possession, a 12-play, 56-yard drive that ended in a 1-yard McLeod scoring run. The two-point attempt was no good and Fairmont led 14-0 with 9:15 left in the half.

West Bladen (0-3, 0-1 TRC) drove as far as the Fairmont 4-yard line on their next drive, but came away empty-handed after two sacks and an incomplete pass on their last three plays of the drive.

Baker’s 23-yard touchdown run came on Fairmont’s first second-half drive and Tyler Locklear connected with Jahkeem Moore for the two-point conversion and a 22-0 lead. The teams exchanged turnovers on downs and a West Bladen punt and the score remained 22-0 at the end of the third.

The three fourth-quarter touchdowns for Fairmont came on Baker’s 46-yard run, with a McLeod conversion run; a Collen Taylor fumble recovery returned 53 yards to score, with a McLeod conversion run; and a McLeod 2-yard run, with a Cameron Harrington conversion run.

Fairmont’s win was the Golden Tornadoes’ sixth straight against the Knights, by a combined score of 217-41, and gives them an 8-7 lead in the all-time series.

Fairmont will host West Columbus next week and West Bladen will travel to Red Springs.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Derrick Baker, right, tackles West Bladen’s Shy’Ron Adams behind the line of scrimmage, a common sight Friday as the Golden Tornadoes held the Knights to 16 rushing yards. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_2798.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Derrick Baker, right, tackles West Bladen’s Shy’Ron Adams behind the line of scrimmage, a common sight Friday as the Golden Tornadoes held the Knights to 16 rushing yards. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Derrick Baker, 23, runs past a bevy of West Bladen defenders on his way to the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown run, his third of the game. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_2847.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Derrick Baker, 23, runs past a bevy of West Bladen defenders on his way to the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown run, his third of the game.

Fairmont claims TRC opener at West Bladen

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.