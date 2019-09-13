St. Pauls, Lumberton earn wins

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team shook off a slow start to claim a 41-6 win over East Columbus at home on Friday.
Senior running back Marqueise Coleman improved on his county-leading ruhing total with 232 yards on the ground and scored all six touchdowns for St. Pauls (3-0, 1-0 TRC).
He scored five over the second and third quarters as the Bulldogs built a 34-0 lead before East Columbus (1-2, 1-0 TRC) got on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Mikail Breeden passed for 94 yards on six completions, with Waltay Jackson leading the game with three catches for 54 yards.
The Bulldogs held East Columbus’ offense to 203 yards.
St. Pauls is off next week before hosting Fairmont.
Lumberton uses second half to down Laney
LUMBERTON — Another strong second-half showing by Lumberton on Friday at home against Laney landed the Pirates their second win of the season, a 21-14 victory.
Lumberton (2-2) junior quarterback Jadarion Chatman connected with senior receiver Jordan McNeill three times on passes of 15, 36 and 43 yards in the third and fourth quarter to take a 21-6 lead over Laney (0-3).
Chatman threw for 164 yards on eight completions, with 142 yards and seven passes ending up in the hands of McNeill. Chatman also rushed for 147 yards.
Lumberton’s defense picked off Laney quarterback Jordan Cole twice.
The Pirates are off next week in preparation for the start of Sandhills Athletic Conference play at home against Hoke.