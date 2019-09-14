From the Fringe

Pinecrest senior shootout results
This week’s Pinecrest senior shootout winners were Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry with a one-stroke victory over Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine.
James R. Locklear and Craig Snyder won the first flight by one stroke over Tommy Belch and James Belch.
The closest to the flag winners were James H. Locklear, Mike Sellers and James R. Locklear.
The next Pinecrest senior shootout is Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Fourth-annual SFC McClintock tourney scheduled
The fourth-annual SFC Matthew McClintock golf tournament will be held at Fairmont Golf Club on Oct. 18. The tournament’s proceeds will go to support families of fallen Special Forces soldiers.
Cost per golfer for the captain’s choice tournament is $65 that includes the round on the course, lunch, dinner and drinks. Tournament prizes will also be awarded for first, second and third in each flight as well as other prizes.
For more information, contact Tony Mackey 910-628-9931, Mark Madden 910-628-7840 or Kelly Johnson 910-770-1967.
All checks for the tournament can be made payable to the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce.
The tournament starts with a noon shotgun start, but will be proceeded by a special ceremony honoring McClintock and other fallen Special Forces soldiers.
Fairmont basketball team holds tourney
A fundraiser golf tournament for the Fairmont High School basketball program is set for Oct. 5 at Fairmont Golf Club.
The cost per golfer is $60, or a four-person team for $240. There is a $10,000 hole-in-one prize where the golfer receives $5,000 and the other $5,000 goes to the basketball program.
For more information, email [email protected]
