Robeson 4, Opposition 0: A victory-filled Week 4 by the numbers

After a roller-coaster first three weeks of the season for the high school football teams of Robeson County, Friday night’s games all went in an upward direction as each of the four Robeson County teams that played earned victories.
In the Three Rivers Conference, Red Springs topped South Columbus 49-7 and Fairmont beat West Bladen 46-0, both on the road, while St. Pauls defeated East Columbus 41-6, giving all three Robeson teams in the TRC a 1-0 start to league play.
Lumberton finished non-conference play with a 21-14 win over Laney, ahead of a bye this week. Purnell Swett had a bye in Week 4 and travels to Hoggard Friday to finish their non-league slate.
Here’s the top performances from Week 4:
Team of the Week
Red Springs — Entering Friday’s game against South Columbus, the Red Devils had not won against the current South Columbus High School and had not earned a win in Tabor City since 1975. They were traveling there to face a South Columbus team is the four-time-defending TRC champions.
But it was the Red Devils that looked like the championship football team in their 42-point win over the Stallions. Red Springs scored all seven of their touchdowns on the ground, with Lee McLean scoring three times and rushing for 170 yards on 21 carries. Angel Washington ran 11 times for 81 yards and two scores and Tae Graham and Denym McKeithan also had rushing touchdowns.
The defense was just as strong, holding South Columbus to a single touchdown and just 72 rushing yards.
This performance came in the Red Devils’ first outing since a 37-34 loss to Forest Hills two weeks prior, and improved Red Springs to 2-1 on the year ahead of this week’s home game against West Bladen.
Headlining Performance
Marqueise Coleman, RB, St. Pauls — Through the Bulldogs’ first three games of the season, their senior running back is on an incredible roll.
Coleman scored six touchdowns — the entirety of the St. Pauls scoring — and rushed for 232 yards on 16 carries in the Bulldogs’ dominant victory over East Columbus.
Strong performances like this one have become the norm for Coleman so far this season. He has run for 690 yards and scored 12 touchdowns through three games. He and the Bulldogs now have a week to rest before hosting Fairmont on Sept. 27.
Other Top Performances
Jadarion Chatman, QB, Lumberton — Accounted for 311 yards of total offense in the Pirates’ win, running for 147 yards on 12 attempts and passing for 164 yards and all three Lumberton touchdowns.
Jordan McNeill, WR, Lumberton — Caught seven passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns, accounting for nearly all of the Pirates passing game, and earned an interception on defense.
Derrick Baker, RB, Fairmont — Ran for 156 yards on just nine attempts with three long touchdown runs in the Golden Tornadoes’ blowout win.
Jamearos McLeod, RB, Fairmont — Ran for 106 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns, while also scoring three two-point conversions.
Collen Taylor, LB, Fairmont — Recovered a West Bladen fumble and scored a touchdown with a 53-yard return.
Kadeem Leonard, LB, Fairmont — Intercepted a West Bladen pass.
John Chavis, DL, Red Springs — Earned a sack and fumble recovery in the Red Devils’ win.
Traveze Billinger, CB, Red Springs — Intercepted a South Columbus pass.
Jahlil Brunson, DL, Red Springs — Recovered a fumble.
Oscar Salgado, K, Red Springs — Converted on all seven of his extra-point attempts.
Mikail Breeden, QB, St. Pauls — Threw for 94 yards on six completions in the Bulldogs’ win.
Waltay Jackson, WR, St. Pauls — Caught three passes for 54 yards.
