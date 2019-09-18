Perfect week brings shake up in rankings

LUMBERTON — There might not be another perfect week in Robeson County the rest of the season, so don’t take what happened this past Friday for granted.
With a trio of blowouts, one of which was unexpected being that it was against the four-time defending conference champs, and a comeback win in the second half, the power rankings have a big shakeup after the latest one that was released two weeks ago.
Through it all, the top dogs are still No. 1 with several teams closing in waiting for them to slip up.
1. St. Pauls
In their lone game to break up a pair of bye weeks, the Bulldogs shook off rust in the first quarter against East Columbus before closing out with 41 points in the final three quarters. Riding the legs of Marqueise Coleman and the defense locking down the Gators, St. Pauls has yet to show many signs of weakness.
The gifted bye week from South Robeson closing comes in an important spot as the Bulldogs get two weeks to prepare for Fairmont before a matchup at South Columbus that can’t be slept on even after the Red Springs loss.
2. Red Springs
The Red Devils shook the Three Rivers Conference landscape with their 49-7 win over South Columbus and now take on a bottom-tier team in the conference. Avoiding complacency is a major factor for Red Springs in weeks like this, as evident by its play in Week 2 against Forest Hills.
The product the Red Devils put on the field on Friday was one that could contend for a conference title with the perfect match of game planning to go along with the athleticism they have on both sides of the ball.
3. Fairmont
The win over West Bladen was very similar to the season opener for the Golden Tornadoes in that the defense and run game were driving forces to claim the victory. That formula could work the rest of the way through conference play, much like that of South Columbus in recent years.
The first real test of the season comes in two weeks at St. Pauls that could be a fair barometer to what the team is capable of.
4. Lumberton
After another blowout loss followed by a close win, the Pirates have to be looking for some consistency heading into its off week. The break will serve Lumberton best to iron out any areas of concern, while also helping heal the battered-up group.
Junior quarterback Jadarion Chatman has been the lynch pin on offense, and needs another threat in the backfield to help out the ground attack, and more weapons on the outside to emerge to take the attention off Jordan McNeill.
5. Purnell Swett
The Rams stayed idle and stay in the bottom spot this week with an interesting matchup with Hoggard this week. The final contest before Sandhills Athletic Conference play should be a good indicator of the direction the team is going after its bye week.
Offensively is where many are looking to see growth for a Rams team that hasn’t scored in 11 quarters.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.