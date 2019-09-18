Local Roundup: Purnell Swett snaps losing skid at Hoke

RAEFORD — The Purnell Swett volleyball team snapped its 10-match losing streak with a three-set win at Hoke on Tuesday by scores of 25-13, 25-8 and 25-22.
Alona Locklear had six kills and five blocks, while Kaitlyn Locklear recorded an ace, two kills and 6 assists.
Purnell Swett hosts Lumberton on Thursday.
In other county volleyball action, Red Springs defeated West Columbus in three sets, while St. Pauls lost to Three Rivers Conference-leading Whiteville in three sets.
Scotland holds off Lumberton rally
LUMBERTON — Scotland’s varsity volleyball team pulled off a late comeback in the third set, and later held off Lumberton’s last-minute comeback attempt on the way to a 3-1 road win (25-19, 14-25 , 28-26, 27-25) over the Lady Pirates on Tuesday night.
The Scots (6-5, 4-1 SAC) won their third straight match. Lumberton (7-3, 2-3) has now lost three of its last five matches. Scotland was coming off a victory over previously undefeated Pinecrest.
After the teams split the first two sets, the Lady Scots had their backs against the wall when Lumberton took a 23-17 lead following a pair of aces by Brianna Brewer in the third set. Scotland battled back quickly — a kill by Kate Carter set off a string of six unanswered points by the Scots. That tied the score at 23-all. The Pirates then had match point after an attack error by the Scots, but a service error by Lumberton evened the score at 25. Another Kate Carter kill gave Scotland a 26-25 advantage, but that was quickly undone by a Scotland hitting error. Carter came through with another kill to give Scotland a 27-26 lead, and Asjah Swindell locked in the victory with a kill of her own.
The Pirates went on a 6-0 run after Scotland took a 23-18 lead in the fourth frame. Scotland scored to tie the score at 24, and libero Abby Quick’s ace gave the Scots match point. Lumberton then scored its final point on a Hailey Werrell kill. A service error by the Pirates gave the Scots match point again, and they scored to take a 27-25 victory.
Lady Rams turned back by Richmond
PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls tennis team lost 5-4 at home against Richmond.
The four victories for the Lady Rams came in singles play where Mya Sampson, Lyric Locklear, Sydney Brooks and Malina Cummings claimed wins.
In other county tennis action, Fairmont fell 8-1 at East Columbus on the road. The lone Golden Tornado victory came in No. 6 singles with Mikiyah Hunt winning in two sets.
Whiteville defeated St. Pauls 7-2.
Brandon Tester contributed to this report.