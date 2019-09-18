Fairmont’s run game finding groove entering matchup with West Columbus

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Jamearos McLeod falls forward at the end of one of his 16 carries during Friday’s game at West Bladen. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Jamearos McLeod falls forward at the end of one of his 16 carries during Friday’s game at West Bladen.

FAIRMONT — Riding the two-back tandem of Jamearos McLeod and Derrick Baker and a stout defense that hasn’t given up a point to a 2A opponent, the Fairmont football team welcomes West Columbus on Friday before embarking on a tough stretch in the Three Rivers Conference schedule.

The success of the run game comes after years of learning on the offensive front. The offensive linemen bring multiple years of experience into the trenches after being thrown in the fire as underclassmen, both at Fairmont and a few that transferred in from South Robeson.

“They’ve all had early reps as sophomores and juniors and now have two or three years of working together,” Inman said. “They feel a lot more comfortable than when I got here. Now our backs are seeing their zones and gap schemes better.”

In the wins over West Bladen and Forest Hills, the Golden Tornadoes (2-1, 1-0 TRC) have averaged more than 260 yards between Baker and McLeod. The showing from the backfield is a change from seasons past when the Golden Tornadoes were a pass-heavy team.

“I think we are just stronger in the run game than we have been in the past,” Inman said. “Our passing game, we are still young on the perimeter, we’ve still got a lot of athletes and two new quarterbacks. Our passing game has taken a longer time to be up to snuff compared to the norm. We are a more balanced team and now people have to honor our run game more than they have in the past.”

Fairmont’s defense held West Bladen to under 75 yards of total offense last week, and Inman said the play of the front has made the difference. That group, much like the offensive line, has benefited from the past two seasons of stepping up to be starters as underclassmen.

“Our defensive line has had great ownership of keeping the offensive line off the linebackers and that’s kind of a selfless thing to ask of them,” he said. “They aren’t able to go out there and get sacks, but if your linebackers are getting their names in the paper and have 100-plus tackles in the season, you have done your job. Our linebackers feel a little more comfortable playing down hill and reading the guards for run recognition.”

The Vikings (0-3) sat idle last week and have yet to play a conference game. Dating back five seasons, West Columbus has won five total conference contests, including winless years in the Three Rivers in 2016 and 2017.

Under first-year coach LaMonte Williams, the Vikings operate out of a spread system on offense that focuses around an all-around athlete in sophomore quarterback Keonta McKinney. He has passed for 305 yards and leads all rushers with 227 yards rushing. Jordan Williams leads the team with three rushing touchdowns.

Coming off another shutout win and taking on a team that regularly has been one of the bottom dwellers in the Three Rivers, Inman said that focusing on execution has been a focal point of practice.

“It’s not who we play, it’s how we play. And how we play sends a message to the rest of the conference and into the playoffs,” Inman said. “We are trying to stay focused and take it one day at a time.”

Fairmont has outscored West Columbus 257-7 in the last six meetings, with the last Viking win in the series coming in 2012.

St. Pauls, Whiteville, East Bladen, South Columbus and Red Springs come up next in order for Fairmont.

Purnell Swett at Hoggard

After taking a week off, Purnell Swett hits the road for the first time this season at Hoggard. Hoggard has had the Rams number in the series, with wins in the last five meetings, dating back to 2011.

The Rams aim to revive the offense as the unit has gone 11 quarters without scoring since posting nine points in the first quarter against Pine Forest.

Hoggard opened the season with a 40-13 loss at Scotland and also lost on the road at Carolina Forest 37-14. The game serves as the home opener for the Vikings that didn’t play well in the second half against Scotland after taking a 6-0 deficit into halftime.

Jonathan Bym

