Local Roundup: St. Pauls shuts out Whiteville

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys soccer team used a goal in each half from sophomore Anthony Sosa to defeat Whiteville 2-0 Wednesday in Three Rivers Conference play.

Sosa scored on an unassisted goal in the first half, then converted on a penalty kick with under five minutes remaining.

“That’s good for him and his confidence, to see that he does have the ability to go out and compete at the varsity level,” said St. Pauls coach Brent Martin. “And if he can build this level of confidence now in his sophomore year, the majority of this team except for one or two are going be seniors next year and it’ll bode well for our big push next year.”

The late penalty kick came after a Whiteville red card as Allen Diaz-Inestroza ran half the length of the field to nearly score an unassisted goal.

The Bulldogs (2-2, 2-1 TRC) held the Wolfpack (3-4-1, 2-1 TRC) scoreless, with Jorge Cabrera at goalkeeper in the first half and Reymil Lendof in goal in the second half, including a pair of pivotal saves around midway through the half, when the score was still 1-0.

Martin was pleased not only with his goalkeepers, but the entire team’s defensive efforts.

“You have to defend as passionately as you attack,” Martin said. “Everybody wants to go and score, but if we don’t defend, it’s no good. For us to put up another zero this week, that’s good.”

The Bulldogs outshot the Wolfpack 8-5 on the night; five of the eight St. Pauls shots were on goal.

St. Pauls returns to the pitch Saturday, when they face Purnell Swett in the first round of the Robeson Cup at Lumberton.

Red Springs defeated West Bladen, 4-3, on the road on Thursday.

OT goal lifts Pirates

ROCKINGHAM — A goal with five minutes remaining in the first overtime period guided the Lumberton boys soccer team to a 2-1 win at Richmond on Wednesday.

The win moved the Pirates to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. Riley Clewis scored the unassisted extra-time goal for Lumberton. In the second half, Eloy Hernandez scored on a penalty kick midway through the period before Richmond’s Drew Davis scored eight minutes later to knot the score.

Lumberton plays on Saturday at home against Red Springs in the first round of the Robeson Cup.

Elsewhere in the Sandhills, Purnell Swett earned a 4-1 road win over Seventy-First.

Purnell Swett golfers finish third

FAYETTEVILLE — The girls golf team from Purnell Swett finished third Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Gates Four on Tuesday.

The Lady Rams shot a combined 437, while Pinecrest won the event with a 335 and Jack Britt finished second with a 406.

Purnell Swett’s Madison Deese led the team with a 90. Freshmen Lauren Locklear and Rachel Locklear posted rounds of 97 and 115, while LeAnna Deese had a 127.

