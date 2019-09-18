Red Devils look to continue momentum against West Bladen

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Lee McLean, left, runs behind the block of teammate Keyonte Sinclair, 43, in practice on Tuesday. McLean leads the Red Devils with 362 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Lee McLean, left, runs behind the block of teammate Keyonte Sinclair, 43, in practice on Tuesday. McLean leads the Red Devils with 362 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season.

RED SPRINGS — Entering Week 2 of the high school football season, Red Springs was coming off a dominant win over North Johnston and was playing a Forest Hills team that had been handily defeated by Fairmont the week before.

That week the Red Devils lost to Forest Hills, 37-34. This week, as the circumstances are essentially repeating themselves in Week 5 — Red Springs enters off a 49-7 win at South Columbus and faces a West Bladen team that lost 46-0 to Fairmont — coach Lawrence Ches is doing his best to make sure that a surprise loss doesn’t happen again.

The key, Ches says, is in both how the Red Devils practice in preparation for the Knights, and how they execute under the lights on Friday.

“(We need to have) focused practices, getting better day-by-day,” Ches said. “Just play our game, remain us and be a physical team. Be our character, be who we are, and practice every day, focus and prepare every day, be consistent. Nothing new, nothing extra. We weren’t prepared to play against Forest Hills and that was my fault. That’s not going to happen this week.”

Some of that game-to-game improvement was evident in the defense in Friday’s win at South Columbus. Red Springs (2-1, 1-0 TRC) held South Columbus — the four-time-defending Three Rivers Conference titlists known for an efficient Wing-T offensive attack — to a single touchdown and 72 rushing yards, one game after allowing 37 points including two key fourth-quarter touchdowns to Forest Hills.

“It’s about putting one foot in front of the other and consistently improving every day at practice,” Ches said. “We practice a lot, we watch film, all the stuff good teams do.”

West Bladen (0-3, 0-1 TRC) is led by dynamic quarterback Tyre Boykin, a senior who is the team’s leading rusher. Boykin compiled 40 rushing yards in one half of play against Fairmont.

“He’s an amazing athlete,” Ches said. “He’s one of those guys where you kind of expect him to get loose and get his. We’ve just got to play responsibility football and not have breakdowns.”

Tra’Shawn Ballard also carried the ball frequently against Fairmont.

While all of West Bladen’s players play on both offense and defense, Ches has been able to take advantage of the Red Devils’ depth and not overuse players, particularly at the running back position.

Five Red Devils backs are earning consistent carries, led by senior Lee McLean, who has 362 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Angel Washington has 199 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and while senior Tae Graham hasn’t accumulated as many yards he has four touchdowns.

“I just try to spread the love out to the kids that worked really hard in the offseason and improved their bodies, so I try to not use one player too many times,” Ches said. “I like to have fresh kids, so no one’s a workhorse, really. Everybody gets reps. Running back the last couple weeks.”

The all-time series between the schools is tied 6-6, but Red Springs has won four straight, including a 35-12 victory in last year’s season finale.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

