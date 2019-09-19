Robeson County football picks for Week 5

LUMBERTON — After last week’s showings on the road, Red Springs and Fairmont moved themselves into my all-too-early conversation for the Three Rivers Conference title, joining St. Pauls, Whiteville and possibly still South Columbus in that large conglomerate.
Yes, there are still eight weeks left in the conference season, but it’s never too early to start pinpointing possible contenders. But on the other end of that spectrum, there is a lot of time for the expectations to become shattered with a couple bad showings. As we approach the midway point of the season however, teams are looked on to start playing like those expectations, instead of reverting to the same undisciplined play from the early portion of the season.
Record after Week 4: 13-4.
West Bladen at Red Springs
This game will be the true test to see if Red Springs can avoid the Jekyll and Hyde tendencies that it showed in the first two weeks of the season. The win last week at South Columbus is the most impressive win anyone in the county has posted this season, but a loss or a bad showing this week could change a lot of opinions on what the Red Devils are all about.
This game should unfold similar to how Fairmont destroyed West Bladen thanks to its overall depth, power run game and a strong linebacking corps. Red Springs brings those same strengths and tendencies and should have no problem containing Tyre Boykin and Co.
Red Springs 49, West Bladen 6
West Columbus at Fairmont
This week is the final week for Fairmont to iron out any changes it would like to work on before hitting the heart of its schedule. Jokes can be made about this matchup, but a lack of focus could start off a rough five-game stretch on the wrong foot. At practice this week, the Golden Tornadoes showed a different edge and a collective togetherness that bodes well going forward.
Much like last week, Fairmont will be tested in containing a dynamic quarterback that is the heart and soul of the Vikings’ offense. After holding West Bladen’s signal-caller to less than 50 yards rushing last week, expect less of an offensive showing from the opposition this week.
Fairmont 44, West Columbus 0
Purnell Swett at Hoggard
The last time Purnell Swett had this much time to prep for an opponent was the season opener and the Rams came out ready to down Pine Forest and took a 9-0 lead. The bye week should be enough to revive the Rams offense after its defense held serve against South View in the first half of the game two weeks ago. But this week brings an opponent that is comparable to what is to come over the next seven games in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.
After two straight shutouts, expect a better showing from the Rams this week, but playing a veteran Hoggard team on the road is a tough test to prepare for, even with a little extra time leading in.
Hoggard 28, Purnell Swett 18
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.