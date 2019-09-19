Robeson County football picks for Week 5

LUMBERTON — After the freaky Friday that was Week 2 of the high school football season, it only figured that this week’s games on Friday the 13th with a full moon would bring out some more unexpected results.

Robeson County was undefeated in Week 4 with a trio of blowout wins and another comeback win for Lumberton. Purnell Swett missed out on the party this week with its bye week.

For the last five seasons, I’ve made the trip down to Tabor City for the big matchups when the local Three Rivers teams took on South Columbus. And every time, minus a couple close calls, the Stallions stormed away with blowout wins, making me question my decision to cover that game over a game that might’ve been closer, both distance-wise and on the scoreboard.

Not only was Red Springs’ win at South Columbus the first win over the Stallions for the Red Devils, but it was the first time I’ve seen South Columbus lose on its home field. That game served as the changing of the guard in the conference with South Columbus failing to show its dominance in the trenches, while scores rang over the PA system during the game of Whiteville and St. Pauls dealing blowouts and the scoreboard leaned heavily in the Red Devils favor for the historic win.

St. Pauls’ win was expected, but the slow start was a bit out of the ordinary. It wasn’t until the second quarter the Bulldogs got on the board, and after they did find the end zone, there wasn’t much East Columbus could do from there on out.

Marqueise Coleman was ranked No. 1 in the county in the preseason, and the senior tailback has lived up to the billing with 12 touchdowns in three games that is more than Lumberton and Purnell Swett’s point total this season combined. With the chip on his shoulder coming into the season with very little college activity, Coleman has ran like a man on a mission this season and ranks fourth in the state — and first in the 2A classification — in rushing yards.

If the Robeson County Heisman favorite keeps the roll he is on, there is a high likelihood that the season-ending matchup with the Red Devils could carry heavy weight in the playoff, and possibly even conference title, race.

But for that to happen, don’t look past the next game for St. Pauls against Fairmont in two weeks.

After running with a spread offense that looked to get the ball out to its athletes through the passing game, Fairmont now is starting to fill the mold of the run-heavy teams in the Three Rivers Conference, and it has the right combination to do it. With sophomore Derrick Baker and senior Jamearos McLeod, the Golden Tornadoes trampled West Bladen en route to the blowout win and the pair has fueled the offense through three games to make the Golden Tornadoes a threat to challenge for the conference title as well.

The Pirates have created a rhythm so far this season where its offense has found better success on even-numbered weeks. That trend might look like the reason for the 2-2 record, but it doesn’t help that two powers from the Fayetteville area have played Lumberton on odd-numbered weeks. Nonetheless, the quarterback-receiver duo of Jadarion Chatman and Jordan McNeill has emerged as the top combo in the county with four passing touchdowns in the two wins, and Chatman has emerged as the only player that could threaten Coleman for the Heisman award, but the gap is still sizable.

After close losses last year, the Pirates have shown they have the guts to come out with wins late if they are in the game with two second-half comebacks through four weeks.

Friday marked the only Friday the 13th this football season, with the next coming during basketball season. But for local football fans, a perfect slate like the one on Friday would be a welcoming sign on any given Friday.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor