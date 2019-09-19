Lumberton sweeps Purnell Swett

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Hailey Werrell and Purnell Swett’s Hannah Evington fight for the ball at the net during Thursday’s match. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Hailey Werrell and Purnell Swett’s Hannah Evington fight for the ball at the net during Thursday’s match. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Hailey Werrell, 11, goes up for the spike Thursday at Purnell Swett. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Hailey Werrell, 11, goes up for the spike Thursday at Purnell Swett.

PEMBROKE — Volleyball is a game of runs. But as Lumberton faced Purnell Swett Thursday night, the runs were almost exclusively on one side, and were simply part of the Pirates’ consistent superiority throughout the match.

The Pirates earned a 3-0 road win over the Rams, earning set wins of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-17.

“We’ve been playing really well the last few games,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “We lost to Scotland when we played great, the ball just didn’t bounce our way that night. Tonight, we were playing consistently, playing as a team, and that’s going to take us a long ways hopefully.”

Hailey Werrell led the Pirates with nine kills, while Ryley Floyd, Katelyn Culbreth, Peyton Brooks and Keke Lawrence each had four. August Smith had 24 assists and Tehya Bullard had six digs.

Purnell Swett (2-11, 1-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) struggled to string together consecutive points throughout the match, and only ever led a set in the second, when they held early leads of 4-1 and 5-3.

“It was an off night,” Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese said. “They might have all been in the same book, but they weren’t on the same page for the majority of the match. They have little highlights where they looked like they were and they were getting it together, and then they just couldn’t.”

Lumberton (8-3, 3-3 SAC) finished the first set with a seven-point run with Brooks serving, turning an 18-14 lead into a 25-14 set win.

After an 11-2 lead gave the Pirates a second-set lead, they pulled away at the end of the set with three straight points on Mallori Allen’s turn serving and four straight on Smith’s, going from 17-10 to 24-12 before winning the set two volleys later.

“We made some unforced errors early and kind of cleaned things up at the end (of the sets),” Register said. “That’s big anytime you can make a run on a team.”

“They’ve got to learn to finish,” Deese said. “It’s not enough to get ahead; it’s not enough to tie. They’ve got to learn to finish.”

In the third, while Lumberton never had a run of more than four points, it led from the beginning of the set until the end. The Rams were as close as 18-15 and 19-16, but a 6-1 Pirates run clinched the set and match.

Register said that he expected a tough match in the rivalry series, despite the Pirates having the far better record, and was proud of how his team performed.

“I told my girls before we started, ‘You can throw the records out the window,’” Register said. “I know that’s a cliche, but they’re going to give us their best shot and it’s going to be a dogfight. They played well and we played up to our level.”

Both teams’ next match will be non-league contests Monday as the Pirates travel to St. Pauls and the Rams host Pine Forest.

Lumberton also claimed the jayvee game in straight sets, 2-0.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Hailey Werrell and Purnell Swett’s Hannah Evington fight for the ball at the net during Thursday’s match. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_3069.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Hailey Werrell and Purnell Swett’s Hannah Evington fight for the ball at the net during Thursday’s match. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Hailey Werrell, 11, goes up for the spike Thursday at Purnell Swett. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_3074.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Hailey Werrell, 11, goes up for the spike Thursday at Purnell Swett.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.