Local Roundup: St. Pauls volleyball uses comebacks to down Red Devils

ST. PAULS — Despite sluggish starts in each of the first three sets at home, the St. Pauls volleyball team found a way to rally back and defeat Red Springs on Thursday in a four-set Three Rivers Conference victory (25-20, 25-18, 17-25 and 25-16).
The slow starts have become customary for the Lady Bulldogs this season, according to coach Jory Barnes.
“We’ve had a tough time all season with mental toughness and competitiveness,” she said. “So we do usually start out slow and they dig themselves out of a hole. The last set they just came out strong the whole time. We are looking for that the rest of the season.”
With a combination of St. Pauls (5-5, 4-3 TRC) miscues and control at the net by Red Springs (2-7, 2-6 TRC) centered around senior Omaryah McMillian, the Lady Red Devils led midway through each of the first three sets. To finish off the first and second sets, it took the experienced leadership of St. Pauls.
After St. Pauls came back from a four-point deficit to claim a 22-19 lead in the first set, it once again fought back from down 14-9 to go ahead 19-18 in the second set after a kill from Savanna Lowery followed by an ace on her next serve. Earlier in the second frame, a string of three straight aces by Lakayla Cook cut the Red Springs lead to 14-13.
Barnes commended the play of Cook on the back line.
“She hustled on the back row. She was always in coverage and she was hustling for the second ball if we needed her to,” Barnes said. “Her defense tonight was on point.”
Senior hitter Michelle Cristobal had the final five service points to give St. Pauls the second-set win. Cristobal’s aggressiveness at the net also was vital for the Lady Bulldogs going up against McMillian’s presence.
Along with Cristobal, Barnes saw junior Braxtin Kinlaw make adjustments to help the flow of the offense at the net.
“Early on she wasn’t getting the best sets and I told her that she needed to make some adjustments and that she didn’t have to swing at everything,” Barnes said. “You’ve got to find those holes to roll over your block and she did really well making those adjustments.”
Kinlaw’s serve to start the fourth set gave St. Pauls a 9-4 lead that it used to ride out for the victory, despite Red Springs trimming the lead to 14-11.
Red Springs built an early 9-2 lead in the third set and held off St. Pauls after it cut the advantage to 11-10 before claiming its only set of the match.
St. Pauls hosts Lumberton on Monday and Red Springs hosts South Columbus on Tuesday.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.