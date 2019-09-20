Red Devils dominate against West Bladen

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Lee McLean runs for his first of three touchdowns against West Bladen Friday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Lee McLean runs for his first of three touchdowns against West Bladen Friday.

RED SPRINGS — Using a strong performance in all facets of the game, Red Springs made it clear early on that they would defeat West Bladen on Friday night.

The Red Devils dominated the Knights from start to finish, earning a 45-6 victory.

Lee McLean ran 96 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns, while Angel Washington had 70 yards on seven carries with a touchdown; the pair helped lead the Red Devils to a 272-15 advantage in rushing yards and a 310-72 mark in total yards.

“(This was) just us being focused and doing what the coaches tell us to do,” McLean said. “We practiced hard and it showed on the field.”

McLean’s scoring runs included a 15- and 8-yard runs, while he also had 12- and 26-yard runs on the night and ran in a two-point conversion — all in one half of play.

“Lee McLean’s a dog, and sometimes dogs eat,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “I hated to have to pull him at halftime, but he did a lot of his work in the first half.”

The Red Devils (3-1, 2-0 TRC) also scored a passing touchdown, a 38-yard connection from Denym McKeithan to Traveze Billinger, who also had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.

“We’ve had a hard time getting Traveze lose this year, so we really wanted to make an effort to try and get him some touches,” Ches said. “So that was nice tonight, to see Traveze really get a chance to get a feel for the ball.”

Billinger’s interception was one of three turnovers forced by the Red Devils defense — with each coming on the first play of a Knights’ drive — in addition to two turnovers on downs.

“The defensive effort was tremendous,” Ches said. “We like to play an aggressive style of football which we hope leads to turnovers, and that’s exactly what happened. We hit our turnover goal plus a couple.”

Tyre Boykin was held to negative yards on 10 carries, while Devon Strange completed five passes for 57 yards for West Bladen (0-4, 0-2 TRC).

The Knights drove to the Red Springs 30-yard line on their first drive before a turnover on downs. The Red Devils then drove 70 yards in eight plays, with McLean earning 42 yards on the drive and his 15-yard touchdown for an early 6-0 lead (the extra point failed).

After Billinger’s interception, the Red Devils had a run of 15 points in 13 seconds: McLean scored from 8 yards and converted the two-point try, then after the Red Devils recovered a fumble on the kickoff they scored on the McKeithan-to-Billinger pass and the extra point made it a 21-0 game with 1:44 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Red Springs scored on a 12-yard Angel Washington run, a 2-yard McLean run and a 22-yard Tae Graham run, taking a 42-0 halftime lead.

“That’s the plan every game, to get out in front of everybody and break them down before the second half,” McLean said.

Oscar Salgado kicked a 39-yard field goal in the third quarter, giving Red Springs a 45-0 lead.

West Bladen scored on a 5-yard run by Boykin, ending the Red Devils’ shutout bid with less than four minutes to go.

The win is the Red Devils’ fifth straight over the Knights and gives Red Springs a 7-6 lead in the all-time series.

Red Springs will host East Bladen for homecoming next week and West Bladen will host East Columbus. The teams will meet again on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in a non-conference game postponed by Hurricane Dorian, which was scheduled to give each team an extra game due to the closing of South Robeson.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

