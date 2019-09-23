Pirates, Rams head to Robeson Cup title match

September 21, 2019
$17,000 raised at Bourquin golf tournament
The Steven Bourquin golf tournament was held at Pinecrest Country Club on Thursday to endow a scholarship in honor of the late Dr. Steven Bourquin, a popular math professor at UNC Pembroke, who passed away Sept. 4, 2018.
The tournament raised over $17,000 and was sponsored by Allen Orthopedics, Contempora Fabrics, Velocity: The World’s Greatest Phone Company, Coach4aday LLC, Campbell Oil Company, UNC Pembroke Foundation and Michael Bond. The event was won by the team sponsored by Contempora Fabrics, who shot a 56. The team Chase Johnson, Carey Read, Ron Roach and Alex Whitley
Second place was decided by a scorecard playoff and went to the team of Doug Baker, Todd Nurnburger, Mark Smaize and Brad Martin with a 59.
Third place was Lumberton Housing Authority team, who also shot a 59, and included Bruce Mullis, Donnie Douglas, Tommy Britt and Chris Jackson.
The highlight of the day was Dr. Tom Cleveland making a hole-in-one on No. 12. It was his first ace of his life.
All proceeds of the tournament went to the UNC Pembroke Foundation. The scholarship was awarded this year to Trey Dixon a member of the UNC Pembroke football team.
Donations can still be made by calling the Office of Advancement at 910-521-6252 or online at uncp.edu/give.
Fairmont’s week in review
Luke Gooden and Blake Baysden won last weekend’s two-person open tournament with a one-stroke victory over Ryan Bass and Roy Williamson. Danny Lassiter and Eddie Williams won the second flight, with Jack Thompson and Drew Schuett taking second. Marty Hunt and Jullian McNeill won the third flight over Ben Greene and Rob Conway. The fourth flight was won by Tom Holland and Mike Holland with David Rogers and Jeff Holtom taking second.
Delton Burns made his third career hole-in-one on the 96-yard par 3 No. 13, using a pitching wedge.
Tommy Lowry and James Smith won this week’s senior shootout with a four-stroke victory over Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine. Tim Moore and Rick Rogers won the second flight with Monte Herring and Al Almond taking second. Marty Davenport and Jimmy Waddell were the winners of the third flight over Ron Freeman and Ray Lewis. Knocky Thorndyke, Tim Moore, Delton Burns and Jimmy Waddell were closest to the pin winners.
The next senior shootout will be played Tuesday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Top rounds posted this week include: RyanBass 68; David Sessions 68; Mitch Grier 68; Dylan Thompson 69; Robbie Singleton 69; Bryant Johnston 69; Anthony Spivey 69; Tad Wood 70; Matt Gore 70; Tommy Davis 71; Drew Schuett 72; Kelly Lowry 72; Kirk Hamilton 72; Andy Andrews 73; Danny Lassiter 73; Brian Davis 73; Rob Conway 73; Donald Arnette 73; Chad Hinson 73; Aaron Ostrander 77.
Pinecrest senior shootout results
Greg Dial and Ray Lowry won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout by one stroke with a 63.
Runners-up were Willie Oxendine and Tiger Willie. The closest to the flag winners were Ronnie Freeman and James H. Locklear.
The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start
Fourth-annual SFC McClintock tourney scheduled
The fourth-annual SFC Matthew McClintock golf tournament will be held at Fairmont Golf Club on Oct. 18. The tournament’s proceeds will go to support families of fallen Special Forces soldiers.
Cost per golfer for the captain’s choice tournament is $65 that includes the round on the course, lunch, dinner and drinks. Tournament prizes will also be awarded for first, second and third in each flight as well as other prizes.
For more information, contact Tony Mackey 910-628-9931, Mark Madden 910-628-7840 or Kelly Johnson 910-770-1967.
All checks for the tournament can be made payable to the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce.
The tournament starts with a noon shotgun start, but will be proceeded by a special ceremony honoring McClintock and other fallen Special Forces soldiers.
Fairmont basketball team holds tourney
A fundraiser golf tournament for the Fairmont High School basketball program is set for Oct. 5 at Fairmont Golf Club.
The cost per golfer is $60, or a four-person team for $240. There is a $10,000 hole-in-one prize where the golfer receives $5,000 and the other $5,000 goes to the basketball program.
For more information, email fhsgolftourney@gmail.com.
Courtesy photo Tom Cleveland poses with Stephanie Bourquin after his hole-in-one at the Steven Bourquin memorial golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club on Thursday.
Courtesy photo The winning team from Contempora Fabrics poses with Stephanie Bourquin at the Steven Bourquin memorial golf tournament on Thursday after posting a round of 56.