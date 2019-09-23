Pirates, Rams head to Robeson Cup title match

September 23, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The boys soccer teams from Lumberton and Purnell Swett advanced to the inaugural Robeson Cup final this Saturday after posting wins over the weekend.

In the first round of action in the county’s soccer championship at Lumberton, the Pirates topped Red Springs 5-1 and Purnell Swett blanked St. Pauls 3-0.

The Rams and Pirates will play twice this week, first on Wednesday in a regularly scheduled Sandhills Athletic Conference match, and then Saturday for the Robeson Cup at St. Pauls at 7 p.m. Red Springs and St. Pauls play for third place at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

In the opening match, Lumberton took a 3-0 lead into halftime after a pair of Nate Cribb goals and a third from Jon Carrera.

Eloy Hernandez added a goal quickly after halftime on a penalty kick and Abraham Sanchez posted the final Lumberton goal. Julian McGarrahan, Kameron Chavis, Riley Chavis and Jair Santos assisted on the goals.

Purnell Swett was aided by a pair of goals from Jafet Robles and another from Cale Harris. Harris assisted on a goal and Nehemiah Maynor added another assist.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_ROUNDUP-8.jpg

Staff report