Pirates, Rams head to Robeson Cup title match

PEMBROKE — As The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team prepares to host Catawba on Saturday, it enters a game that is expected to be an even matchup between two teams that should be equally matched.

But for coach Shane Richardson and his Braves, the focus is less about what the Indians will look to do and more about the Braves executing their own game plan.

“Catawba is a formidable opponent; we respect them a lot and they’ve been a very good team to compete against,” Richardson said. “We’ve obviously got to do what we’re supposed to do and focus on the things we’re supposed to focus on and that’s really where I want our concentration. I want our team to focus on ourselves a lot more than our opponent.”

The Braves (1-1) are coming off Saturday’s 35-16 loss at Virginia State, one in which they pulled to within 21-16 early in the fourth but allowed two fourth-quarter touchdowns that sealed their fate.

“It had everything to do with us in terms of how we approached that game,” Richardson said. “Our team did not handle that victory (over Winston-Salem State) as maturely as we could have, and we need to press the reset button very quickly. I don’t think we did that coming off that first victory, we didn’t press reset and keep that hunger and desire the way that we were supposed to and could have and should have done.”

Catawba (1-1) beat Winston-Salem State in a one-possession contest last week, just as the Braves did the week before, and also has a 37-9 loss to West Georgia.

The Indians are coming off a 4-7 season last year, but were 9-2 two seasons ago.

Catawba leads the all-time series against UNCP 5-3, and has won four of the last five meetings. Last year’s game went to overtime after a potential go-ahead extra point for UNCP was blocked, before Catawba won 30-23.

Richardson feels his team should have an experience advantage against the Indians.

“I hope the guys can take their preparation seriously and be able to take that experience into the game with them, so they can draw on it when it comes to be situations that they’re put in,” Richardson said. “I really hope that some of that experience can help us to respond and rebound that much quicker going into this week, and to just be very hungry for this opportunity.”

Sophomore Kendall Davis won the starting quarterback job over returning starter Ken Avent, and has thrown for 239 yards over the Indians’ first two games. Only two of the team’s top five receivers from last year returned for the 2019 season, and those two players — Will Sweeper and Devonte Tanksley — have combined for one catch.

The Indians also lost their leading rusher from last year; junior Demonte Good has rushed for 168 yards over the first two games.

The Indians offense has only scored three touchdowns on the season.

Defensive leaders for the Indians include defensive back Trey Murray, the team’s leading tackler with 18, linebackers Jeremiah Ferguson and L.J. Melvin and defensive lineman Cameron Davis.

Saturday’s game will be the difference between a 2-1 start and a 1-2 start for both teams.

“Early in the season, the numbers seem to be fairly sizable,” Richardson said. “You’re doubling your wins or you’re doubling your losses, depending on what side of that you’re on. So just to be able to communicate that to your team effectively and be able to keep guys really focused in the moment on the things that we talk about on a moment-to-moment, day-to-day basis is going to be important no matter which way it goes.”

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Catawba_Helmet.jpg https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_UNCP_Helmet_MockUp-1.jpg

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer