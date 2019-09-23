Local Roundup: Lumberton shuts out Scotland

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Abraham Sanchez fields a pass in front of Scotland’s Quron McDonald Monday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Abraham Sanchez fields a pass in front of Scotland’s Quron McDonald Monday.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team was around the net all night against Scotland Monday.

In the first half, only one shot found the back of the net. In the second half, the floodgates opened, as the Pirates scored four goals in the period to top the Scots 5-0.

Lumberton (8-4, 3-2 SAC) out-shot Scotland (3-8-1, 1-6 SAC) by a wide margin in the first half, but if not for an Eloy Hernandez goal with three minutes left in the half it would have been kept off the scoreboard at halftime.

“That’s kind of the story of our year; some games we don’t create enough quality chances, and some nights when we do create the chances we don’t do a good job of finishing,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “The first half, that was kind of the struggle, but it was nice to see us get a couple goals in the second half.”

Kameron Chavis scored less than three minutes into the second half for a 2-0 lead, then Jorge Gomez scored with 28:45 to play. Luis Izeta and Jonathan Carrera each added goals in the final 11 minutes.

Eight players were involved in the scoring for Lumberton, either through a goal or an assist. Erik Martinez had two assists and Juan Izeta, Riley Clewis and Hernandez each had one.

“It was important that we got the win, but it was a complete team effort tonight,” Simmons said. “We got every guy on the roster, 20 guys, some quality minutes tonight, and everybody contributed in a positive way, so that’s always a plus.”

Lumberton will face Purnell Swett on Wednesday in Sandhills play, then will face the Rams Saturday in the championship match of the Robeson Cup. Scotland hosts Richmond Wednesday.

Purnell Swett finishes third at Pinecrest

LUMBERTON — The Purnell Swett girls golf team finished third in the Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Pinecrest Country Club on Monday.

The match was contested on just the first nine holes as opposed to 18 for the first two matches of the season. Pinecrest won the event with a team score of 154, followed by Jack Britt at 188 and Purnell Swett recorded a 204.

Madison Deese shot a 42 to lead the Lady Rams, while Rachel Locklear and Lauren Locklear each recorded a 50. Leanna Deese had a 61.

Lumberton finished sixth, led by Isabella Oxendine with a 47. Chloe Newberry had a 66 for Lumberton’s second-best score.

Jaclyn Kenzel from Pinecrest posted the best round with a 35.

Purnell Swett falls to Pine Forest

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team surrendered the final two sets in its four-set loss to Pine Forest at home on Monday.

The Lady Trojans won with scores of 25-15, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-20.

Alona Locklear had six kills and four blocks for Purnell Swett, while Kaitlyn Locklear dished 14 assists and recorded two aces and one kill.

Purnell Swett plays host to Richmond on Thursday.

Bulldogs surge past West Bladen

ST. PAULS — Behind a pair of goals from sophomore Anthony Sosa, the St. Pauls boys soccer team scored four goals in the second half to turn back West Bladen 5-1 at home.

Also aiding Sosa in the goal-scoring for St. Pauls (3-1, 3-3 TRC) was Victor Miguel, Jason Zamora and Christopher Canuto. Aimar Ramos and David Estrada had assists.

St. Pauls goes to South Columbus on Wednesday.

In other county soccer action, Red Springs won 8-1 over South Columbus and Hoke defeated Purnell Swett 1-0.

In other county sports action, the Fairmont volleyball team lost in three sets to Scotland.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

