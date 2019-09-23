Bym: Three Rivers play heats up this week

LUMBERTON — Through a combined 11 games from Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls, the trio has nine combined wins and a pair of losses.

That was the non-conference schedule, and the easiest portion of the schedule for those teams, and this Friday is when the rubber meets the road. Playoff contention heats up this week with likely four spots available in the conference and a crowded group at the top looking to fill the slots.

Through this part of the season, all three Robeson County teams have shown how capable they are of claiming a postseason bid, but this week is the starting line in a race for those teams to prove they belong.

All three teams are undefeated in league play, but that will change this week with a pair of heavyweight battles in the county with Fairmont and St. Pauls clashing as well as East Bladen visiting Red Springs.

This is the part of the season that most have been waiting for.

After relatively smooth sailing through its first three games, the best defense in Robeson County to this point, Fairmont, tests its mettle against the most dynamic player in the county in St. Pauls running back Marqueise Coleman.

Sure, the Golden Tornadoes have shown their defensive toughness against talented quarterbacks Tyre Boykin from West Bladen and Keonta McKinney from West Columbus, but the tough part for the Fairmont defense is the offensive front that it faces this week that brings more size and skill than the Knights and Vikings.

The rivalry matchup pits St. Pauls veteran offensive line against a defensive front seven from Fairmont that is equally as seasoned and is ready to show that its three shutouts weren’t a fluke.

The same goes for the opposite side of the ball. Fairmont’s run game with its tested offensive front will challenge a St. Pauls defense far more than any of the Bulldogs’ first three opponents. Oh and don’t forget about the added pass element that Fairmont showcased on Friday in its blowout win over West Columbus.

The meeting marks the first of five in-county matchups, which in my mind always seem to bring the best storylines and drama on the field.

Red Springs will be tested at home against a tough East Bladen team that has taken some lumps in the early portion of the season with a schedule that could rival ones that Purnell Swett and Lumberton have been through based on toughness.

Both teams have already flexed their muscles in Three Rivers play by dealing South Columbus some crushing defeats, and this week could tell which team is ready to tangle with the rest of the toughest in the Three Rivers.

Perhaps the most quotable line from last week was Fairmont linebacker Cameron Harrington saying, “We’re ready for them,” in regards to St. Pauls. Now is when the county teams get to showcase their preparedness against the likes of Whiteville and the rest of the Goliaths in the league, and blaze a path to the state playoffs.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_file1-22-2.jpeg

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.