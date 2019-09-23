Golden Tornadoes, Red Devils shine in Week 5

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont running back Jamearos McLeod looks for running room against West Columbus last Friday. McLeod scored a rushing touchdown in the win. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont running back Jamearos McLeod looks for running room against West Columbus last Friday. McLeod scored a rushing touchdown in the win.

LUMBERTON — The home teams did not disappoint on Friday as Fairmont and Red Springs earned wins on home field to improve to 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference in a light week of football in Robeson County.

In other Week 5 action, Purnell Swett came out of its open week and faltered down the stretch in a close loss at Hoggard. But for the first time since Week 1, the Rams posted points in the scoreboard and now enter the Sandhills Athletic Conference this week.

Week 6 puts all five county teams in action on the same night for the first time since Week 2, but before then, here’s one final look at the top performers from Week 5:

Team of the Week

Fairmont — A third Golden Tornadoes shutout puts them as the top team in Week 5. Fairmont and Whiteville are the only teams in the Three Rivers Conference to hold the first two conference opponents to no points.

All three of Fairmont’s wins have come via a shutout and now the schedule ramps up to take on the top five teams in the league from a year ago in five consecutive weeks. The Golden Tornadoes have limited opposing offenses to less than 75 yards rushing in each of the last two games.

While the defense has been impressive, the Golden Tornadoes’ offense behind the running back tandem of Derrick Baker and Jamearos McLeod has been vital to the solid start. Against West Columbus, Fairmont was able to work vertically to score and string together drives, adding an extra element to the offense.

Headlining Performance

Lee McLean, RB, Red Springs — In one half of action, the Red Springs senior back posted another three-touchdown performance as the Red Devils ran away from West Bladen.

On top of rushing for three scores, McLean also tallied 96 yards on 11 carries. He scored on rushes of 15, 8 and 2 yards, while also setting up scoring drives with three runs of 12 yards or more.

In the deep backfield the Red Devils bring to the table, McLean is the feature back and has cemented himself as the second-best running back in the county outside of St. Pauls’ Marqueise Coleman.

Other Top Performances

Jahkeem Moore, WR, Fairmont — Had a team-high 96 yards receiving on three catches. He also returned a punt 42 yards for a touchdown against West Columbus.

Cameron Harrington, LB, Fairmont — Posted two sacks, a tackle for loss and returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown. He also converted on several 2-point conversions.

Derrick Baker, RB, Fairmont — Scored two rushing touchdowns.

Jamearos McLeod, RB, Fairmont — Rushed for a team-high 53 yards on six carries and scored once.

Micah Carter, QB, Purnell Swett — Passed for 175 yards and a touchdown in the loss at Hoggard. Carter also connected on 16 completions.

Ben Brooks, WR/DB, Purnell Swett — Led the Purnell Swett receiving group with 78 yards and a touchdown, while also snagging one interception on defense.

Nick Ramirez, K, Purnell Swett — Put the Rams ahead in the fourth quarter with a 42-yard field goal, and also connected on his only extra-point try.

Traveze Billinger, WR/DB, Red Springs — Caught one pass for a touchdown, while also picking off one pass and recovering a fumble.

Angel Washington, RB, Red Springs — Scored one touchdown and rushed for 70 yards against West Bladen.

Denym McKeithan, QB, Red Springs — Tossed a touchdown pass in the win.

Tae Graham, RB, Red Springs — Rushed for a touchdown.

