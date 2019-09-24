Milliken tightens I-95 points duel with $2,500 victory

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Hope Mills resident Willie Milliken moved into second in the I-95 Late Model Challenge Series standings with a dominant victory at Fayetteville Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Milliken, now living in Roanoke Rapids, pocketed the $2,500 winner’s check and unofficially narrowed the points gap between himself and leader Michael Batten of Rocky Mount to nine points. The series’ season is down to a final race, scheduled for Oct. 18-19 at Batten’s home track of County Line Raceway in Elm City.
Milliken triumphed for the second time in the last three I-95 events, and both of those came on Fayetteville’s 4/10ths-mile oval.
Former Carolina Clash champion Ben Watkins took the runner-up spot, followed by Batten, Dean Bowen and Michael Rouse.
Matthew Bissette of Middlesex won the pole position with a lap of 16.616 seconds and was third in the finishing order. His car was disqualified in postrace inspection because his engine had domed pistons, which are not allowed in I-95 competition.
Nick Tucker won the Carolina Sprint Tour feature over Jake Karklin and John Karklin.
John Marshall won Diet Mountain Dew Modified, Ron Pope took Sportsman, Case Daniels captured SportModz, Rick Razillard was victorious in Renegades, and Jerry Johnson Jr. earned the spot in Victory Lane in Stingerz.
Fayetteville Motor Speedway returns to action next weekend with two events. Friday night’s show will be headlined by the Ultimate Super Late Model Series, followed on Saturday by a main event involving the Carolina Clash Super Late Model circuit.