St. Pauls ranked 5th in 2-A in NCHSAA Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings

PEMBROKE — Coming off of a 2018 season where they lacked defensive consistency and seven days after more struggles against Virginia State, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s defense needed a turnaround on Saturday against Catawba.

While the Braves didn’t necessarily play a perfect game, their performance on the defensive end helped propel the team to a 28-14 win and showing just how good the unit can be.

UNCP held the Indians to 14 points and 109 rushing yards, just one week after allowing 396 yards on the ground and 35 points at Virginia State.

There’s still room for improvement, as the Braves allowed 220 passing yards and Catawba’s offense produced a pair of lengthy scoring drives. But the performance showed what the team is capable of defensively — and how much improvement has already taken place.

“We worked a lot on tackling,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “A week ago we missed I think 22 tackles for around 150 yards after contact, and we can’t do that. We worked a lot on that, and it’s practice habits, it’s guys buying into doing the right things all the time, and guys did that and our defensive practice was a lot better than a week ago and we bore the fruits tonight.”

The defense used the poor showing in Petersburg as motivation, but also the struggles from the last two seasons. After consistently being strong on defense over the team’s successful seasons, the Braves allowed 32.1 points per game in 2017 and 32.7 per contest in 2018.

“Obviously, we were tired of losing; 2-8 two years in a row has taken a toll on us mentally as a team, both offense and defense,” said junior Amari Brice-Greene, who had six tackles Saturday. “But nothing’s changed — the philosophy has stayed the same and the coaches keep pushing us. If we do what we have to do and focus on what we have to do, the product is going to show on the field.”

Richardson agrees that nothing has changed philosophically, but says that personnel changes and an overall better team chemistry have aided the improvement early in the 2019 season.

“Every year is a new team,” Richardson said. “We still want to see a defense out there that plays hard, fast and together … From a personnel standpoint, it changed a little bit and guys gel in different ways, and I think this year’s defense is probably just a little more bought in, a little more committed.”

Two additions in particular have stood out, and both were key contributors in Saturday’s win.

Redshirt-junior linebacker David Salser transferred to Pembroke from Pearl River Community College, and his seven tackles led the team Saturday. He also leads the team for the season with 24 tackles.

“David Salser has been outstanding for us,” Richardson said. “He’s all over the field, he’s a leader and he’s competitive, he’s passionate about the game of football and we just love to coach him.”

Freshman Sean Hill, from Mooresville, had six tackles Saturday and earned his second interception of the season to take the team lead.

“It’s been different,” Hill said. “I didn’t really expect to come in this quick, but the team I think helped me out and kept my head up, and made sure I knew what I was doing, so it was an easy transition.”

“Sean came in during the summer and he was here all summer,” Brice-Green said. “We told him he had big shoes to fill, with Josh Manns leaving, and he took on the challenge head first. He was at film every day, working to the best of his ability all summer.”

As Salser, Hill and other newcomers have meshed with some of the other, more-experienced defensive players, the unit is beginning to produce results.

The Braves forced two turnovers and six punts in Catawba’s 11 drives Saturday, holding the Indians scoreless in the first half.

This week the Braves will welcome Limestone to Grace P. Johnson Stadium. The Saints, who are 0-3 and averaging 14 points per game, are an opponent that should give the Braves defense a chance to shine and continue showing both their improvement and their potential.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer