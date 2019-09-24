St. Pauls ranked 5th in 2-A in NCHSAA Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings

LUMBERTON — With the changes to the NCHSAA state playoff seeding format for football in recent years, the state has put the priority in the Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings to seed teams at the end of the year.
To give a reading throughout the season, the NCHSAA also provides weekly updates of the rankings.
When this week’s edition came out late on Monday, St. Pauls found themselves as No. 5 in the 2A rankings that has all three Robeson County 2A teams find themselves inside the top 45 spots. In the 4A rankings, Lumberton and Purnell Swett find themselves on the outside looking in at the current 48-team playoff window.
Behind a trio of wins to start the year, including a win at home against 3A Union Pines, St. Pauls has set itself up nicely as it enters the heat of Three Rivers Conference play. Ahead of St. Pauls is Northeastern, Midway, Shelby and Mountain Heritage.
Whiteville is the second-highest ranked Three Rivers team at No. 12.
Fairmont and Red Springs are bunched in the middle with the Golden Tornadoes at No. 30 and Red Devils at No. 45. Red Springs’ opponent this week, East Bladen is the next-highest Three Rivers team in the rankings at No. 72 after a 1-3 start through a tough schedule.
The 2A state playoffs will include 64 teams.
Lumberton lands No. 50 in this week’s rankings before taking on the Sandhills Athletic Conference starting this week. Purnell Swett is at No. 72.
The Pirates’ two wins came over Pine Forest, ranked No. 41, and Laney, ranked No. 76 of the 79 4A teams.
Over the next six games, Purnell Swett and Lumberton will face off against the likes of No. 1 Richmond, No. 3 Jack Britt, No. 10 Pinecrest, No. 12 Scotland, No. 25 Hoke and No. 29 Seventy-First.
