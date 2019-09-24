Power Rankings: Three Rivers thrills, Sandhills straggling

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Waltay Jackson, 5, moves upfield behind the block of Jadakyss Glover-Graham. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Waltay Jackson, 5, moves upfield behind the block of Jadakyss Glover-Graham.

LUMBERTON — As the high school football season moves into Week 6, it does so on a good note for the Robeson County teams in the Three Rivers Conference and a lesser one for those in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

In the TRC, both county teams that played last week won handily, as Red Springs topped West Bladen 45-6 and Fairmont topped West Columbus 48-0, while St. Pauls was idle.

In-county SAC action was limited to one game as Purnell Swett lost 15-10 to Hoggard; Lumberton had a bye week.

As Week 6 begins, conference play is now in full swing county-wide. The TRC has already had two weeks of league action, but this will be the first week that the SAC will join them.

Friday will be the first time in 28 days that all five county schools will play on the same night.

1. St. Pauls

The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 TRC) had their second open date in three weeks, due to the closing of South Robeson, but it provided the Bulldogs an extra week to prepare for their biggest test yet when they face Fairmont.

The St. Pauls backfield, including Marqueise Coleman, will be going up against a strong Fairmont defense. The Fairmont offense has also been solid, as has the St. Pauls defense, presenting another intruging layer to the matchup.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 5 in the state in the 2A Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings and have been the best team in the county from the start, but will now have to win an in-county game to solidify that distinction.

2-tie. Red Springs

The Red Devils (3-1, 2-0 TRC) avoided a Forest Hills-like letdown against West Bladen, taking a 42-0 lead to the locker room and winning 45-7 a week after a 49-7 domination of four-time-defending TRC champs South Columbus.

East Bladen, another potential playoff contender in the TRC, comes to Red Springs this week. As Red Springs continues to run the ball with their bevy of backs, they’ll also look to continue the defensive success they’ve had as they allowed just one touchdown each in the last two games.

The Red Devils are tied with Fairmont in these rankings as the two teams are quite even on paper, with each taking care of business outside of one uncharacteristically-bad performance. As the season continues and results are posted, the tie will take care of itself.

2-tie. Fairmont

After shutting out West Columbus on Friday, Fairmont (3-1, 2-0 TRC) still has not allowed a single point to a 1A/2A opponent this season, posting shutouts in every game except Gray’s Creek. The offense, featuring a renewed passing effort, was also very efficient against the Vikings.

This week’s game against St. Pauls will be a good gauge on where the Golden Tornadoes are at and what their realistic goals can be for the rest of the season. With a win, that goal will be a conference championship.

4. Lumberton

Fresh off a 21-14 win over Laney in Week 4, Lumberton (2-2, 0-0 TRC) could enjoy their bye week. The gauntlet they are about to face, however, could be far from enjoyable.

With Sandhills play starting Friday against Hoke, the team’s next six opponents are all in the top 29 of the 4A Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings (the Pirates are 50th), so it will be a long road ahead for the Pirates. More consistency will be needed to have some success in the difficult stretch.

5. Purnell Swett

For the second time in their four losses, the Rams (0-4, 0-2 TRC) had a chance to win the fourth quarter at Hoggard, and for the first time held a fourth-quarter lead. After two fourth-quarter Viking touchdowns, the Rams quickly went from a lead to a loss.

Like Lumberton, the road ahead won’t be any easier for Purnell Swett in the SAC. While the Ram defense has been competitive, the offense has totaled just two touchdowns through four games and will need improvement to compete in league play. The stretch begins Friday as the Rams travel to No. 1 Richmond.

Sandhills teams straggling in rankings

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

