UNCP announces men’s, women’s hoops slates

PEMBROKE — A challenging non-conference slate, including a marquee regional matchup at Queens, as well as 12 regular season home dates highlight the 2019-20 basketball schedule for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s team that was released on Tuesday by head coach Ben Miller.
“We are all excited about the 2019-20 schedule,” Miller said. “The challenging non-conference games will help prepare us for the always-tough Peach Belt Conference. This is one of the most difficult schedules that we have faced, and I know our players and staff are all ready to get going.”
The Braves will open the new season with six straight games away from Pembroke, beginning with a trip to Florence, Nov. 8 and 9, for the annual Peach Belt Conference/South Atlantic Conference Challenge in Francis Marion’s Smith University Center. Following a rare midweek non-conference tilt at Winston-Salem State on Nov. 12, the Braves will head to Charlotte to face both Tusculum and two-time defending NCAA Southeast Region champ Queens in a round-robin tournament setting.
The Braves will lift the lid on the home portion of their 2019-20 schedule on Dec. 1 when they welcome region nemesis Mount Olive to Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court, and will close out their non-conference slate in Pembroke a week later with a battle against Elizabeth City State.
On the women’s side, an impressive non-conference slate, including an early-December trip to Coastal Carolina, as well as 12 regular season home dates highlight the 2019-20 UNC Pembroke women’s basketball schedule.
“We have a very competitive schedule again this season, and we always expect some very tough conference competition,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “We are excited about the trip to Coastal Carolina, as well as the rest of our non-conference schedule which includes two very strong SAC (South Atlantic Conference) programs with Wingate and Lenoir-Rhyne, as well as region rivals Fayetteville State and Barton.”
The Braves will open the new season, Nov. 8 and 9, when they pack up their show and head to Central, S.C., to take part in the Southern Wesleyan-hosted Peach Belt Conference/Conference Carolinas Challenge. The Braves will open the home portion of the slate on Nov. 13 when they welcomes Fayetteville State to Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court, before heading back out on the road to take on both Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate. UNCP will close the lid on its non-conference schedule on November 30 when it battles Chowan in Pembroke.
Three-straight December home games over a seven-day span will signal the start of the Peach Belt Conference schedule for both UNCP squads. Georgia College will come calling on Dec. 15, followed by league tilts with Clayton State on Dec. 19 and North Georgia on Dec. 21.
Former UNCP men’s assistant coach Drew Richards will make his return to Pembroke on Jan. 15 as Lander comes to visit during Richards’ first season as the program’s head coach.
Fans can also get their first look at the teams by attending Moonlight Madness presented by McDonald’s on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.
Reserved seat season tickets are already on sale and ensure fans a chairback seat at midcourt in the Peach Belt Conference’s most electric environment. An Early Bird Special option of $75 (tax and fees included) will be offered until October 31, but that price will increase to $90 beginning on November 1. Fans can get an even more in-depth experience by purchasing season courtside seats for $200.