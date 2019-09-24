UNCP announces men’s, women’s hoops slates

PEMBROKE — Teams that play solid football are often led by a durable running game and a strong defense.

By that token, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Braves played solid football on Saturday night as they earned a 28-14 victory over visiting Catawba at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

A week after struggling to run the ball and allowing 394 rushing yards to Virginia State, the run game was the Braves’ primary weapon offensively and the defense held Catawba to 109 yards on the ground.

The running game was led by Josh Sheridan, who ran for a career-high 154 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown and an additional 50-yard run. His strong game came a week after he had negative yardage at Virginia State when he totaled just two carries.

“I had a chip on my shoulder, because I didn’t contribute like I wanted to (last week),” Sheridan said. “So I had to practice hard and keep it as a reminder that everything I do is watched and how I practice results to how I play on Saturday.”

A heavy run presence against Catawba (1-2) was part of the game plan for UNCP (2-1), who ran the ball on 35 of their 59 offensive plays.

“The first two weeks we haven’t been running the ball effectively on intentional run plays, but we were calling run plays tonight and having success, so I think that was something I felt a lot better about tonight,” Braves coach Shane Richardson said.

Defensively, while the Braves allowed 329 total yards, they held the Indians mostly in check, especially in the run game.

“I did think they played really, really well at times, and we did a good job of stopping the run,” Richardson said. “I thought the quarterback got away from us a few times, and we had some fits with him, but the defense did come up when it mattered. I thought we bent a little but did not break.”

The defensive strength was never more evident than on one of the game’s key plays, a Braves fumble recovery late in the first half. The Indians, trailing 14-0, drove as far as the Braves’ 6-yard line before Adonai Aloma recovered a botched snap, ending the Indians’ scoring threat with 23 seconds left in the half.

“I thought it was really big,” Richardson said. “We’d been talking about keeping a steady morale and an emotional consistency, and what we want to do is continue to build on the positive things and stay resilient in the negative things, and continue to climb and grow and stay consistent in that. It was good to see that we were able to create more stability from a morale standpoint, and I thought that was a key play.”

UNCP’s Sean Hill had six tackles and intercepted a pass by Indians quarterback Kendall Davis, who was 19-for-38 for 220 yards and rushed for 66 yards. David Salser led UNCP with seven tackles.

UNCP scored on their second drive, set up by Sheridan’s 50-yard run, when Josh Jones found Faheem Diaab from 20 yards out for a 7-0 lead.

Two Indian drives later, Clayton Crile missed a 46-yard field goal attempt. When Catawba punted on their next drive, Devin Jones returned the kick 44 yards to the Indians’ 18-yard line.

The Braves scored two plays later on a 1-yard run by Josh Jones, who was 16-for-24 passing for 127 yards. The score, combined with the Indians’ red-zone turnover, made it a 14-0 game at halftime.

Catawba got on the scoreboard methodically on their first possession of the second half, a 17-play, 74-yard drive that lasted 7:17 and culminated in an Andrew Bynum 1-yard scoring run to pull the Indians with a touchdown at 14-7.

UNCP scored twice in the early stages of the fourth quarter, with the first on an 8-yard pass from Jones to Quay Threatt to go up 21-7. After Hill’s interception on the first play of the ensuing drive, the Braves added their final touchdown on a 5-yard Sheridan run, taking a 28-7 lead with 11:05 to play.

Catawba scored on the next drive when Davis, who passed or rushed on every play in the drive, connected with Chylon Thomas for a 5-yard score with 8:13 to go to make it a 28-14 game.

Sheridan had 54 yards in the fourth quarter as the Braves ran the ball to conserve the lead and seal the victory.

UNCP will host Limestone on Saturday at Grace P. Johnson Stadium, with the game scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

UNCP Photo UNCP Pembroke defensive back Sean Hill tackles Catawba wide receiver Kolby Easley. UNCP Photo UNC Pembroke running back Josh Sheridan runs past the reach of a Catawba defender during a 50-yard run.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer