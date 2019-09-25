Lumberton looks for strong start to Sandhills play against Hoke

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill fights for extra yardage against Cape Fear at home two weeks ago. The Pirates open league play with the senior receiver as a vocal leader for the group. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill fights for extra yardage against Cape Fear at home two weeks ago. The Pirates open league play with the senior receiver as a vocal leader for the group.

LUMBERTON — How the Lumberton football team has started its first four games has been indicative of how it has finished, and coach Kelly Williamson wants to see the starts his team had against Pine Forest and Laney to carry over into Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

“I don’t know how we will come out and play the first five minutes, six minutes of the game,” Williamson said. “It seems to be this team’s kind of character. If we are going to play well, we show well early. It’s like a horse race.”

The Pirates open league play at home against Hoke on Friday, and have already matched last year’s win total with a 2-2 record through non-conference play.

In the past, this matchup has pitted two teams desperate for an early Sandhills Athletic Conference win, but the dynamic has changed with both programs having success early. Hoke won last year’s meeting in Raeford to end the season, 21-20, and has won four of its last five games dating back to that contest.

“They’re big and athletic. I think our kids will respond, I hope they will,” Williamson said. “We haven’t had large crowds out here so I hope we have a large crowd. We are 2-2 and not 0-4, so it would be nice to have some support.

“I think that we can play with them, we’ve got to play daggone good.”

Senior running back Keonte’ Shaw leads the Hoke team in rushing and receiving with 386 yards on the ground to go along with a trio of touchdowns, and also has 94 yards receiving. Junior linebacker Josh Harrelson leads the Bucks with 47 tackles, six for loss, and senior safety Marquize Woods has nine tackles for loss.

Last time out, Hoke (3-1) fell 24-6 to Lee County to end a 3-0 start that included wins over Southern Lee, E.E. Smith and Westover.

Lumberton has been up and down to start the season with shutout losses in Weeks 1 and 3, and comeback wins in Week 2 and 4. Lumberton rallied in the second half to down Laney two weeks ago.

“Our defense played so well the last time we played and the offense didn’t do anything early,” Williamson said. “We can’t get behind with these guys. They are very athletic.”

All of Lumberton’s scoring has come through junior quarterback Jadarion Chatman. He has passed for four scores, all to senior receiver Jordan McNeill and rushed for three other touchdowns. He is also the leading rusher for the offense.

“You’ve got two good leaders in (Chatman) and Jordan, offensively, and our linebackers played better (against Laney),” Williamson said.

Williamson said the off week was very important for the Pirates, citing the thin lineup that was beat up through the first four games.

In the last 12 meetings, the series has been split between the teams.

