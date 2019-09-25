Pirates blank Rams in preview of Robeson Cup championship match

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton junior Jorge Gomez controls the ball in the midfield on Wednesday during the Sandhills Athletic Conference win for the Pirates over Purnell Swett. Gomez had a pair of goals in the 4-0 victory. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton junior Jorge Gomez controls the ball in the midfield on Wednesday during the Sandhills Athletic Conference win for the Pirates over Purnell Swett. Gomez had a pair of goals in the 4-0 victory. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Kameron Chavis battles for a ball against Purnell Swett’s Jackson Railey on Wednesday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Kameron Chavis battles for a ball against Purnell Swett’s Jackson Railey on Wednesday.

PEMBROKE — Momentum in the first 10 minutes of the second half was what the Lumberton soccer team was looking for coming out of the intermission on Wednesday at Purnell Swett.

After a stop on one end of the field by the Pirates defense in the 45th minute, Lumberton found the back of the net on the other end, and the floodgates opened from there in the 4-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference win over the Rams.

“We talked about it at halftime about how the next goal is pivotal,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “Either we were going to allow them to get one on us and then it’s a game or we get that second one and set us in a good way.”

Less than 10 minutes of game time after a goal in the first half from Luis Izeta, Lumberton (8-4, 4-2 SAC) scored again on a serve from Jonathan Carrera that was deflected by Izeta and found the foot of Kameron Chavis to beat Purnell Swett (5-8, 2-4 SAC) keeper Nick Ramirez. The goal seven minutes into the second half was the tipping point for the Pirates to go up 2-0.

“It helped the momentum I felt like. After that second goal, it was pretty much just all of us all over them,” junior midfielder Jorge Gomez said.

Gomez scored a pair of goals in the second half after the early second-half goal from Chavis. His first came after a broken play in front of the goal when the ball escaped the hands of Ramirez and Gomez was able to boot the ball past a sliding defender two minutes after the Chavis score.

With 18 minutes remaining, Gomez found himself in the perfect spot again after the ball was battered around in the box when he took a shot with his off foot that sailed between the pipes.

For Gomez, the bragging rights of a rivalry game were on the line in the match.

“It was just about pride to be honest. We wanted to play and play harder than them to get the win,” he said.

The win is the second for Lumberton over its rival since Purnell Swett won in PKs in the first meeting last year for their first win over the Pirates.

Lumberton took a 1-0 lead into the break after a goal from the freshman Izeta when he scored outside the 18-yard box in the 38th-minute, and that goal proved to be a boost for the Pirates attacking the Purnell Swett goal.

“We’re starting to score some goals,” Simmons said of his offense that is starting to open up more scoring chances. “At some point you’ve got to score goals any way you can get them. We had a couple goals set up nicely from the wing, but Jorge is capable of scoring goals and we need that from him. When can get him to score goals and some of the guys fall in too and score some, we are going to be tougher to play against down the line.”

Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said that Wednesday’s game was one of missed chances for his team that was effective at moving the ball the whole contest.

“They took advantage of their chances and we didn’t,” Strickland said. “We had six or seven chances, we didn’t finish and they did. Then they did start outworking us. Then our head started going down after the first goal, and especially after the second goal.”

The teams will meet again on Saturday in the championship match of the Robeson Cup at St. Pauls.

In other county soccer action, Red Springs earned a 4-2 win at West Columbus, while St. Pauls won 5-2 over South Columbus. Both teams are currently 4-1 in the Three Rivers Conference and will play in the third-place game on Saturday in the Robeson Cup.

Lumberton wins Robeson Cup preview match 4-0

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

