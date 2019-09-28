From the Fringe

September 28, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

Zeng hits first hole-in-one

Daniel Zeng sank his first hole-in-one on No. 12 at Pinecrest Country Club on Wednesday.

He used an 8-iron on the 131-yard par-3. Jamie Locklear and Madison Deese were witnesses.

Island Grove tourney set for next Saturday

Island Grove Baptist Church is hosting a golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club next Saturday.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost per player is $60 or a four-person team for $240. The tournament is four-man captain’s choice. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100.

Checks can be made payable to Island Grove Baptist Church. For more information, contact Ronnie Chavis at 910-734-3854 or Stella Johnson at 910-740-1173.

Fairmont’s week in review

Micheal Graham and Lee Hunt were the winners in this week’s senior shootout over Bucky Beasley and J.T. Powers. Tim Moore and Rick Rogers won the second flight with Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones coming in second. Monte Herring and Al Almond won the third flight with Clifton Rich and Rick Baxley taking second place. Moore, Monte Herring, Jimmy Dyson and Jerry Long were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont High School Basketball Benefit Tournament will be played on Saturday, with tee times beginning at 9 a.m. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player and $240 per team. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Kevin Davis 69; Mitch Grier 69; Kirk Hamilton 71; Bruce Thompson 71; Eddie Williams 71; J.B. Lowry 72; Mark Lassiter 72; Clay Huftstetler 72; Paul Scott 73; James Barron 73; Brian Davis 73; Jeff Wishart 73; Butch Lennon 73; Jack Thompson 74; Bill Link 74; Butch Lennon 74; Ricky Hamilton 74; David Sessions 74; Jerry Stubbs 75; Lee Hunt 75; Tim Moore 75; Rick Baxley 76; Monte Herring 76; Mike Gandley 76; Rick Smith 76; Joe Marks 76; Matt Lassiter 77.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Ricky Harris and Randy Chavis won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout in a scorecard playoff. That team was tied with runners-up James Humphrey and Mike Sellers with a 64.

First flight winners were Pandora Carter and Al Wall over Lee Hunt and Rev. Lee Hunt.

The closest to the flag winners were Al Almond and Tommy Belch.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fourth-annual SFC McClintock tourney scheduled

The fourth-annual SFC Matthew McClintock golf tournament will be held at Fairmont Golf Club on Oct. 18. The tournament’s proceeds will go to support families of fallen Special Forces soldiers.

Cost per golfer for the captain’s choice tournament is $65 that includes the round on the course, lunch, dinner and drinks. Tournament prizes will also be awarded for first, second and third in each flight as well as other prizes.

For more information, contact Tony Mackey 910-628-9931, Mark Madden 910-628-7840 or Kelly Johnson 910-770-1967.

All checks for the tournament can be made payable to the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce.

The tournament starts with a noon shotgun start, but will be proceeded by a special ceremony honoring McClintock and other fallen Special Forces soldiers.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/sport-golf-1.png

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]