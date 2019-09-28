From the Fringe

PEMBROKE — The punter on a football team is oftentimes shown the least love of any position on a team.

Only jogging on the field after a failed offensive drive in an attempt to flip the field, the value of a good punter is oftentimes overlooked.

Over the past two years, Isaac Parks has emerged as one of the best punters in all of Division II football, and on Saturday proved that punter do get some love, literally, when he proposed to his girlfriend Sarah Graham after the win over Catawba.

The video of him surrounded by his team that erupted after Graham said yes, drew a lot of attention on social media. As of Thursday, Park’s post on his Twitter profile had more than 600,000 views.

“After (the game) was the real stressful part. I had split attention for a while, but after the first punt I was able to lock in. As soon as the clock hit zero, it all hit me,” Parks said. “It was exactly how I wanted it to go.

“I remember posting it on Twitter thinking that my friends and family would see it and that would be cool. I remember it hitting 100 likes and thinking that was cool and then the notifications didn’t stop after that for four days.”

But the personal achievement came after he posted a season-best 45 yards-per-punt average, a season-long punt of 55 yards and pinned the Indians inside their own 20 three times, with two of his first three punts putting Catawba inside its 10-yard line.

While offenses get excited when a running back breaks a big gain off and defenses search to scoop a fumble or snag a pick, Parks said there are two situations that get him hyped up. The obvious one of pinning a team inside of its 5-yard line, but also when he gets others involved.

“I like my gunners making tackles. My four runners right now are Eric Price, Devin Jones, Luke Brooks and Quinlan Hammond. The dudes are beasts,” Parks said. “Any time I kick the ball and see one of them make a tackle, I’m excited.”

Parks came to UNCP after one year at North Carolina A&T, a school close to where he grew up in Guilford County. Spending his first season on the bench, Parks made the trek to Pembroke with a chip on his shoulder that push him to work on his craft year-round, and the results have came the past two seasons.

Last year, Parks was named All-American by three separate organizations last year after averaging more than 43 yards per punt, a bump up from his 36 yards per punt average his first year with the program.

“The big reason they didn’t play me is they thought I couldn’t perform under pressure. That was a big factor to me that I had to prove to myself more so than anything that I can, and not just perform but perform at a high level,” Parks said. “It’s just constantly and consistently doing that everyday.”

UNCP coach Shane Richardson said the work ethic is what sets Parks apart.

“What really is in his favor is he works on his craft everyday. He just takes it really serious,” Richardson said. “Everyday in the offseason when he is out here on the field, he is just punting over and over and over working on so many scenarios and that has led to him being so confident. That has carried over into practice and live situations.”

While kickers’ drills in football practice are limited, unlike those of their teammates in offensive and defensive positions, the specialists find other ways to hone their skills. The group spends a majority of the practice in the shadows of the field goal post made of stainless steel pines erected in the middle of the two UNCP practice fields.

Through what looks like freelanced, casual kicking, Parks’ approach remains the same.

“Every time I take a practice kick, I like to put myself in the place of a game. I don’t want to waste a rep or a drop on a sideline,” Parks said. “Every time I put my foot to a ball, I do it with intentions.”

That mentality is one that Parks hopes his teammates can witness and carry over to their own position and game.

Parks, basically a self-taught punter with limited input from a kicking coach, had been punting since his sophomore year of high school. But this year he said he’s carried more focus into his preparation.

The redshirt-junior considers himself more of a technical punter as far as picking technique apart to figure distances for situation punting when touch is needed. His fine-tuned approach goes even up until the moment before the leather ball meets his right foot; from counting out the 14 yards behind the long snapper to getting the right hand placement on his hips and then there’s tricky part of trying to get the perfect grip on his fingers by licking them.

Entering his penultimate year with the Braves, Parks has garnered attention from NFL teams, having attended a junior day this past summer as just a sophomore. As a personal goal, Parks has set a statistical mark for himself of averaging more than 50 yard per punt.

Parks is one of a current line of the top specialists to come through the program, most recently with the run of quality placekickers in Taylor Baskett, Connor Haskins and Matt Davis. The special teams group has nicknamed the program “Specialist U,” and Parks said that is based on the humble situation that top tier kickers have come through.

“It’s the phenomenon behind UNC Pembroke, with zero kicking coaches, producing great kicking talent,” Parks said. “We’ve got some of the best blue-collar kicker mentalities. We don’t produce divas or guys that just want to kick a couple times at practice. We produce guys that try and put numbers in the weight room and go out here and fly down field. We are kicking more balls in practice than I think any other coaches in the nation are.”

No kicking coach is needed, according to Richardson.

“What I think it is, they take self-responsibility and they master their craft,” Richardson said. “Their buy-in to be as big of a part of this team as the quarterback or the linebackers or the defensive line bodes well for their attitude and their approach.”

Parks’ preparation proves that kicking has its complexities, but also that is more than physical.

“Kicking is a huge mental battle. You’ve just got to win that, stay confident, stay hungry and stay focused every single play,” he said. “You get a limited amount of opportunities in a game so understand that focus on the next one after washing out the last one is huge for being consistent.”

Courtesy photo Isaac Parks and the UNCP football team celebrate at the proposal following the win over Catawba on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Inside.jpg Courtesy photo Isaac Parks and the UNCP football team celebrate at the proposal following the win over Catawba on Saturday. UNCP Athletics UNCP junior punter Isaac Parks lines up a punt against Catawba last Saturday. The three-year punter for the Braves has improved at his position to be one of the nation’s best punters. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_B77Y5502.jpg UNCP Athletics UNCP junior punter Isaac Parks lines up a punt against Catawba last Saturday. The three-year punter for the Braves has improved at his position to be one of the nation’s best punters.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor