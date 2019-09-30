Bym: Robeson Cup another step for soccer in Robeson County

ST. PAULS — The epicenter of Robeson County sports over the weekend wasn’t at the county seat of Lumberton with the start of Sandhills Athletic Conference football play on Friday, or westward in Pembroke with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke hosting a football game Saturday night.

But rather the growing town of St. Pauls drew the focus of the local sports scene both Friday and Saturday nights under the lights at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium. The home football contest for the Bulldogs, a nail-biting 16-13 loss at home to Fairmont, was a remarkable outcome that shook the local high school football landscape, but that still wasn’t the biggest impact for the area’s sport scene.

That football contest was a tough act to follow on Saturday, but then the other futbol came to town for the inaugural Robeson Cup and history took center stage for the weekend. The two matches pitting the Robeson County rivals of Red Springs against St. Pauls for third place and Purnell Swett against Lumberton in the championship and each brought out the most in all four squads.

One of several new initiatives that have emerged under the guidance of Public Schools of Robeson County Athletic Director Jerome Hunt, now in his second school year in the position, the first county soccer tournament brought fan bases from all four schools together to decide who is the best soccer team in the county. Lumberton, sporting a lineup with several veteran pieces, won its fourth match of the season over an in-county opponent to earn that title, but for the Pirates, it was even sweeter that their historic win came against rival Purnell Swett.

After a 4-0 shutout between both sides last week, there was some doubts on what to expect from the rematch. The value of playing in front of a county-wide crowd, like fellow athletes on the basketball and baseball teams get with the Robeson County Shootout and Slugfest, led to a more tightly contested match.

Red Springs and St. Pauls weren’t scheduled to meet until Wednesday, but any chance those rivals get a chance to defeat each other, the teams are going to make the most of. The Red Devils used that mindset, and a pair of second-half goals, to earn a close 2-1 victory in a second-half were both offenses attacked the opposing goals with fervor, but the defenses stood tall, especially Red Spring behind keeper Jarrinson Lopez with a pair of excellent 1-on-1 saves in the open field.

The Robeson Cup also showed what is to come for its future. Of the 11 that were named to the all-tournament team, Lumberton had two seniors selected and Red Springs had one, leaving eight underclassmen that will return for the second edition of the tournament with the goal of claiming the hulking Robeson Cup trophy that the Pirates have now in their trophy case for the next year.

Three of the four coaches in the tournament have spent more than a decade each at their respective high schools, and even more than 25 years at Lumberton for Kenny Simmons. For them, this event was a long time coming that started with the growth of the sport in Lumberton, Pembroke and St. Pauls behind the guidance of the school’s coaching staffs.

“It’s finally good to see that we are at a level in the county with soccer that we can come out and have a display and showcase the players like this,” Simmons said. “It’s been a great event so we are looking forward to the future and hoping that it will continue to grow.”

Now the future of soccer in the county has sights set at growing the sport even more at the middle-school level to better their teams for the future. With established Robeson County championships for sports like basketball, baseball, softball and other sports, this weekend was finally soccer’s time to shine.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_file1-22-3.jpeg

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.