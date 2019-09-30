Week 6 by the numbers

Tornadoes sometimes disturb landscapes. Friday night, the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes disturbed one of their own.
Fairmont earned a 16-13 road win over St. Pauls, shifting the landscape in the Three Rivers Conference as the Bulldogs took their first loss of the season.
Red Springs also earned a TRC win, with a 40-26 victory over East Bladen.
The county teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference did not fare as well, with Lumberton falling 45-0 to Hoke and Purnell Swett losing 35-0 to Richmond in a game called at halftime.
Here’s one more look at the best of Week 5:
Team of the Week
Fairmont — The Golden Tornadoes’ win over St. Pauls was a total team effort. The defense held the Bulldogs to 13 points, including a scoreless second half, and a season low in rushing yards for Marqueise Coleman.
While the offense struggled for three quarters, it got a boost late in the game from Jahkeem Moore’s in-game move from wide receiver to quarterback, leading to two huge touchdowns in the final 12:30.
And the Fairmont special teams sealed the win with a blocked field goal in the closing seconds.
The win puts a TRC title potentially in view for the Golden Tornadoes, although they’ll have to maintain their strong level of play to attain that goal, and it won’t get easier this week with Whiteville coming to town.
Headlining Performance
Jahkeem Moore, QB/WR, Fairmont — If anyone ever thought one player can’t change a high school football game, they didn’t watch Moore against St. Pauls.
The junior, a starting wide receiver, moved to quarterback late in the third quarter and promptly scored on an 80-yard run for the Golden Tornadoes’ first touchdown of the night. He then found Skykeem Smith for a 10-yard go-ahead touchdown in the fourth.
Moore finished with 95 rushing yards on five attempts and was 2-for-3 passing for 47 yards. While the stats aren’t overwhelming, his impact on the outcome can’t be overstated.
Other Top Performances
Marqueise Coleman, RB, St. Pauls — Rushed for a season low in yards, but still gained 126 yards on 32 carries with a touchdown run.
Will Ford, WR, St. Pauls — Had four receptions for 102 yards and a 65-yard touchdown.
Mikail Breeden, QB, St. Pauls — Passed for 114 yards with a touchdown and an interception, completing six of 11 attempts.
Shykeem Smith, WR, Fairmont — Caught two passes for 47 yards, including a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cameron Harrington, RB/LB, Fairmont — Blocked a field goal attempt with eight seconds left to seal the Fairmont victory. He also had a game-high eight tackles.
Lee McLean, RB, Red Springs — Rushed for a season-high 182 yards on 26 carries with four touchdowns.
Tae Graham, RB, Red Springs — Rushed for 107 yards on seven attempts with a touchdown.
Jahlil Brunson, RB, Red Springs — Rushed for 51 yards on just three carries with a touchdown.
Jordan McNeill, WR, Lumberton — Caught nine passes for 138 yards.
Jadarion Chatman, QB, Lumberton — Had 200 passing yards.
Silas Easter, LB, Purnell Swett — Sacked Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood.
