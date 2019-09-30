Stiles: The Braves’ next hurdle

Stiles Stiles

PEMBROKE — There’s no question the 2019 edition of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team has improved from the last two seasons — it only took three weeks to win two games, the season total from both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

But while the Braves have leaped that hurdle, showing clear progress this year, there’s another hurdle the team has had two chances at clearing, and both times they’ve come short.

UNCP has not had a winning streak since 2016, but the Braves took the field against Virginia State and Limestone with a chance of changing that, as those respective games came a week after wins over Winston-Salem State and Catawba. In each game, the Braves have not played their best, especially on the defensive end.

Against Virginia State, the Braves allowed 394 rushing yards and lost 35-16.

Saturday as they hosted Limestone, the Braves allowed 448 total yards and a season-high 41 points to a balanced Saints offensive attack, falling 41-25.

In both games, UNC Pembroke took an early lead, trailed in the middle portions of the game but kept hanging around, pulled to within one score with an early-fourth-quarter touchdown, then allowed two touchdowns to the opposition to seal their fate.

Braves coach Shane Richardson said his team must maintain the same level of urgency after wins that they have after losses.

“I think it’s human nature that you get a win under your belt and everybody feels good, and you’ve got to get recharged again to be able to know how hungry you are for the next opportunity,” the sixth-year coach said. “That’s part of this team being able to learn how to be all-the-time winners. It can’t just be only about winning one game and then kind of shutting it off. We’ve got to learn how to be all-the-time winners in everything that we do and who we are. So that’s some lessons that we’re going through as a team right now.”

Looking forward, the Braves face Carson-Newman (2-1) Saturday. On one hand, this may be the toughest test the Braves have faced so far this season.

On the other hand, given the team’s track record, facing the Eagles off a loss may result in a strong week of practice, a focused mentality and potentially a win in Jefferson City.

“When we lost earlier in the season (to Virginia State), the next week was that much better in practice, that much better focused, that much better at details being buttoned up,” Richardson said. “I’m looking forward to our team hopefully responding very, very well on Monday and getting back to work, and being able to go up there (to Carson-Newman) and play a great game. That’s the goal.”

Richardson is not the only person in black and gold aware of this pattern. Quarterback Josh Jones said the players need to keep pushing themselves to be better, after both wins and losses.

“We need to hold each other accountable more,” the sophomore signal-caller said. “That starts with us players, us leaders. Whatever we do in practice translates to the game, and I think we can do a better job in practice.”

Richardson, who mentioned “all-the-time” qualities three separate times during Saturday’s eight-minute postgame press conference, knows that his team will need to be consistently better to earn consecutive wins.

“It’s a full-team effort, it’s a full-team execution that we’ve just got to do better at,” Richardson said. “The message in the locker room is it’s got to be an all-the-time basis. We’ve got to make sure all the details are buttoned up Monday through Friday and make sure that everything points to how we want the result on Saturday.”

If that all-the-time status is captured, perhaps the Braves can become winners all the time as well.

But first they have a hurdle to clear.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

