Robeson County football power rankings gets a new No. 1

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Several Fairmont defenders swarm St. Pauls running back Marqueise Coleman during Friday’s game. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Several Fairmont defenders swarm St. Pauls running back Marqueise Coleman during Friday’s game.

LUMBERTON — After six weeks, there has finally been some significant moves in the Robeson County football power rankings.

With the showings in Week 6, change was inevitable. The top team ever since the preseason suffered defeat, just like the two Sandhills teams, but not in the same fashion that Lumberton and Purnell Swett lost in their league openers.

Fairmont’s win over St. Pauls shook up the Three Rivers Conference football scene, while doing the same in the county as well, and Red Springs has continued it consistent play following its lone loss with a win over a disciplined East Bladen squad.

1. Fairmont

The county’s best defense did its job on Friday, holding the county’s leading rusher to a season low on the ground as well as shutting out St. Pauls’ offense in the second half. Despite some struggles offensively in the first half, the Golden Tornadoes made a few changes that sparked the second-half comeback.

The top spot brings a lot of attention and now all eyes turn to Fairmont’s next opponent, Whiteville. Both teams are undefeated in league play, and now the Golden Tornadoes have a follow-up act to see if they can take a big lead in the race for the Three Rivers crown.

2. Red Springs

While all the focus was in St. Pauls for that matchup on Friday, Red Springs earned an impressive win over East Bladen behind another strong showing by its defense and a heavy dose of its power run game. The showing is yet another eye-catching win for the Red Devils, making that three straight since the loss at home in Week 2.

The Red Devils look to take care of business on the road this week against East Columbus, in what has the feeling of a trap game, with Whiteville looming on the other side of the matchup. One slip up from Fairmont could have Red Springs in the top spot.

A makeup non-conference game against West Bladen, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled.

3. St. Pauls

After holding the top spot for the entirety of the season up to this point, the Bulldogs’ first loss could be an eye-opener, according to what coach Mike Setzer said after the loss. Even with the loss, the St. Pauls defense was impressive, outside of a few breakdowns that allowed Fairmont into the game.

There’s no rest for the Buldogs as they travel to South Columbus on Friday. With the Stallions working up to full strength after some early-season injuries, St. Pauls can’t overlook this matchup after seeing some of the scores opponents have dealt the defending conference champs already this season.

4. Lumberton

Friday marked a significant point in the Sandhills Athletic Conference when Hoke broke from the shackles of the bottom of the league, and gave Lumberton a loss that has been comparable to losses it has had from the powers of the conference. With Hoke now joining the six teams sporting above .500 records, the bottom now is awful lonely for the Pirates, but they do have Purnell Swett with them.

Jack Britt comes to town this week, bringing its passing game that will be a hard task for the Lumberton secondary to slow down. The next five weeks are going to be a long five weeks for the Pirates.

5. Purnell Swett

With an 0-5 record, the Rams are in a dire need of some relief, but any chance at that is a long ways off with the schedule ahead of them just as tough as what Lumberton has been through. The combined record of the Purnell Swett’s opponents from the start of the season to last week is 19-6, while their opponents for the rest of the schedule have a combined record of 23-7.

Not many teams will get back-to-back games like the Rams have last week going into next week. Scotland, coming off a Monday game, brings its deep backfield to Pembroke, and Purnell Swett’s defense will be tested once again.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Several Fairmont defenders swarm St. Pauls running back Marqueise Coleman during Friday’s game. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_3472.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Several Fairmont defenders swarm St. Pauls running back Marqueise Coleman during Friday’s game.

Fairmont’s win over St. Pauls causes moves

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.