Local Roundup: St. Pauls strikes early for revenge win over Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — Revenge struck quickly for the St. Pauls boys soccer team as it found the back of the net inside the first 10 seconds of Wednesday Three Rivers Conference match at Red Springs.
The opening goal from Allan Diaz-Inestroza was the initial push of momentum for the Bulldogs and they carried it from there for a 6-3 win over their rivals.
“We wanted to score early and score often because we knew we could,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “We knew what their weaknesses were and we wanted to exploit them. Directly from the start of the game that’s what we went straight at.”
The message came after Red Springs handed St. Pauls a 2-1 loss on its home field four days ago in the third-place game of the Robeson Cup.
Much like the match on Saturday, both offenses heated up in the second half. St. Pauls (6-4, 6-1 TRC) took a 4-0 lead with 21 minutes remaining in the contest on a goal from Ayham Hajran, and Red Springs (5-4, 4-3 TRC) showed life moments later when Diego Lazaro scored his first of two goals for the Red Devils.
A goal nine minutes later from Red Springs cut the St. Paul advantage to 4-2 in the 69th minute, but that would be as close as the Red Devils would draw.
“They sped the game up more and in the second half, the way we played was more us,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “If we would’ve played like that the whole game, it would’ve been a different outcome. You can’t wait until the second half to show up.”
Goals in the 74th and 75th minutes from Jason Zamora and Aimar Ramos pushed the advantage back out to 6-2 for the Bulldogs.
Early in the match, St. Pauls’ leading scorer, Anthony Sosa, scored a pair of goals. His first put the Bulldogs up 2-0 at the break, and his second came early in the second period when he dribbled the ball more than half the length of the field, beating defenders with his knee-quacking moves for an easy shot on goal from the left side to put the visitors up 3-0.
“Coach told me to keep trying until I score,” Sosa said. “I needed some more goals because I wanted to be the top goal scorer in the conference.”
Now halfway through the Three Rivers Conference rotation sitting in second place behind East Bladen, the focus is on moving up the ladder for the Bulldogs.
“When you’re trying to climb up the ladder, you want to try and beat the teams that are above you. Red Springs is nice, but we want to beat the East Bladens,” Martin said. “Second place in our conference is like being first loser. Usually second place in our conference ends up being a 16, 17 or the 20 (seed in the state playoffs).”
St. Pauls plays Monday against East Bladen at home, while Red Springs goes to East Bladen.
Raiders claim second win this week over Rams
PEMBROKE — After striking first in Wednesday match at home, the Purnell Swett boys soccer team allowed two goals to visiting Richmond in the 2-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference loss.
Jalen Hunt scored in the third minute for the Rams. Richmond added goals by Luke Hawks and Karym Ojeda before halftime to take the lead.
Purnell Swett goes to South View on Thursday.
Hoke’s second half downs Lumberton
RAEFORD — An Eloy Hernandez penalty kick for the Lumberton boys soccer team in the first half put the Pirates up early, but homestanding Hoke scored four goals in the second half to claim the 4-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference win.
With Hoke holding a 2-1 lead in the second half, the Pirates nearly knotted the score when Luis Izeta’s strike hit the cross bar and came inches away from cross the goal line.
Lumberton plays at Pine Forest on Thursday.
St. Pauls’ Aimar Ramos, 14, carries teammate Anthony Sosa after Sosa scored his second goal of the match against Red Springs.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.