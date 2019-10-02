Lumberton faces stern test in Jack Britt

ST. PAULS — The second matchup in four days between the Lumberton and Purnell Swett boys soccer teams in the Robeson Cup final at St. Pauls on Saturday brought an increased level of intensity from both squads.

While Wednesday’s meeting was for two teams jockeying for Sandhills Athletic Conference wins, the Robeson Cup match was one for local bragging rights.

But much like the previous meeting between the Rams and Pirates, some early second-half goals was the deciding factor as Lumberton picked up the 4-2 win to become the inaugural champs of the event.

“We wanted to get off to a good start. We didn’t want to allow them any momentum in the game,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “They came in with some adjustments tonight and changed their game plan up after Wednesday’s game. They caused us some problems.”

Lumberton (9-4) never trailed in the match, but did have to fight off a pesky Purnell Swett (5-9) team that had revenge on its mind. Wednesday’s contest was a shutout for Purnell Swett, but a Cale Harris goal in the 33rd minute tied the contest at 1-all tp avoid another zero on the Rams’ side.

From there, the Pirates scored the next three goals, starting with a strike by Nate Cribb two minutes after the Harris score put the Pirates up for good. Cribb finished the tournament with three goals and earned MVP honors.

“I think it’s really cool and really awesome. I’m very glad to get the chance to play in this,” Cribb said. “I feel like that goal gave us some momentum to keep playing, to keep going.”

After the Pirates built a 4-1 lead with 17 minutes to go, Simmons made a defensive adjustment. That’s when the tournament’s most valuable player showed he was one of the Pirates’ most versatile players.

“(Cribb) had an all-around good performance. In the first game he had two goals and had the second goal tonight that was a huge momentum swing,” Simmons said. “Late in the game I decided to go with a four-back system. We play with a three-back system most of the time. He’s a versatile player so I decided to put him back there to try and anchor things to ride it out.”

Cribb showed that despite the change, he was prepared to do what was needed for the betterment of the team.

“(Simmons) trusts me back there to play defense and make sure that nothing goes wrong,” Cribb said. “It was stressful because I didn’t want to let nothing happen and lose the game for us, but I’m glad I can step up and take those roles.”

Over the final minutes with the Pirates adjusting their focus to pack in their defense, the Rams showed they wouldn’t go down quietly when Zane Kelley took a pass from Harris out of the midfield to beat Lumberton’s defense for a goal with six minutes left.

Despite the late push, the start of the second half showed to be a low point in the match for the Rams. Lumberton’s Luis Izeta scored back-to-back goals for the Pirates in the 54th and 63rd minutes.

“We’re still a young team, and when I say young team I mean game-wise with game experience,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “We have to understand what it takes to play a game for 80 minutes, what it takes to play your rival and all that. I still have faith in them because they have heart and want to get better. I see that every time they come out for practice.”

As a freshman, Izeta has emerged with a flurry of goals in the last three games to provide a scoring lift off the bench for Lumberton.

“That is his fourth goal in the last three games. It’s taken him some time to get adjusted to the varsity level, but he’s got potential,” Simmons said.

Joining the scoring of Izeta and Cribb was Eloy Hernandez seven minutes into the match. All three were named to the all-tournament team for the Pirates, along with defender Elijah Hammonds and midfielder Jorge Gomez. Both of the Rams goal scorers, along with Jafet Robles, earned the nod to the Robeson Cup team as well.

Late goal gives Red Springs third place

After a quiet first half offensively, both St. Pauls and Red Springs were able to piece together scoring chances in the third-place match Saturday at St. Pauls.

The Red Devils came away with the 2-1 win courtesy of two second-half goals.

The second goal Red Springs posted came with 15 minutes remaining when Daniel Rojas took a free kick from 30-plus yards out. The attempt sailed over the St. Pauls defense, hitting the right post and careening into the back of the net.

Red Springs (5-2) struck first two minutes into the second half when Rafael Valencia received a pass to the left of the goal and knocked it past the St. Pauls keeper for the match’s first score.

St. Pauls’ (4-4) offense responded after the goal with handful of close calls in front of the goal, but Red Springs goalie Jarrinson Lopez and the Red Devils defense were able to stop every attempt, except for one.

Sophomore Anthony Sosa tied the game with a goal on a breakaway with 18 minutes left in the contest.

Valencia and Javier Villagomez were Red Springs’ picks to the all-tournament team, while Sosa was the Bulldogs’ selectee.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian

The Robeson Cup all-tournament team poses after the tournament concluded on Saturday. Pictured from left to right, MVP Nate Cribb, Luis Izeta, Eloy Hernandez, Elijah Hammonds, Jorge Gomez, Jafet Robles, Cale Harris, Zane Kelley and Anthony Sosa. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_file-1.jpeg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian

The Robeson Cup all-tournament team poses after the tournament concluded on Saturday. Pictured from left to right, MVP Nate Cribb, Luis Izeta, Eloy Hernandez, Elijah Hammonds, Jorge Gomez, Jafet Robles, Cale Harris, Zane Kelley and Anthony Sosa. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian

The Lumberton soccer team celebrates its win in the inaugural Robeson Cup at St. Pauls on Saturday. The Pirates defeated Purnell Swett 4-2. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_file1-1.jpeg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian

The Lumberton soccer team celebrates its win in the inaugural Robeson Cup at St. Pauls on Saturday. The Pirates defeated Purnell Swett 4-2.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

2019 Robeson Cup tournament team MVP: Nate Cribb, Lumberton Eloy Hernandez, Lumberton Luis Izeta, Lumberton Elijah Hammonds, Lumberton Jorge Gomez, Lumberton Cale Harris, Purnell Swett Jafet Robles, Purnell Swett Zane Kelley, Purnell Swett Javier Villagomez, Red Springs Rafael Valencia, Red Springs Anthony Sosa, St. Pauls