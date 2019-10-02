Lumberton faces stern test in Jack Britt

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton football team did not play well last Friday, falling 45-0 in their Sandhills Athletic Conference opener against Hoke.
And, as is often the case in the Sandhills, the way only gets tougher for the Pirates, as Jack Britt comes to Alton G. Brooks Stadium Friday.
Jack Britt (4-1, 0-1 SAC) is ranked No. 1 in the latest 4A Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings, although those were released Monday before the Buccaneers lost to Scotland 52-36.
The series has been close the last two years, as Jack Britt won 30-24 in 2017 and 15-14 last year. This year is likely to be more of a challenge for Lumberton (2-3, 0-1 SAC).
The Buccaneers, coached by Brian Randolph, are a pass-heavy offense, led by quarterback Kevin Sentell, who has thrown for 1,023 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. Anthony Fiffie (35 receptions, 350 yards, nine touchdowns) and Jose Brazaban (16 receptions, 198 yards, three touchdowns) are the leading receivers.
Before facing Scotland, the Buccaneers earned non-conference wins over South View, Terry Sanford, Pine Forest and New Hanover, with the South View and New Hanover wins coming in overtime.
Lumberton moved the ball well against Hoke, but was unable to put any points on the scoreboard. Jadarion Chatman had 200 passing yards and Jordan McNeill caught nine passes for 138 yards.
To be competitive this week, the Pirates will need to make sure they do more than move the ball, but score on those lengthy drives. They’ll face a Buccaneers defense allowing 23.2 points per game.
Jack Britt has won seven of the eight all-time meetings against Lumberton, including three playoff games between 2009-12. Lumberton’s lone win in the series was a 21-14 triumph in 2011.
Red Springs at East Columbus
Red Springs is off to a solid start in conference play, including a 40-28 win over East Bladen last week, and will look to continue the momentum against a struggling East Columbus team.
The Gators (1-5, 0-3 TRC) welcome the Red Devils after league losses to St. Pauls, Whiteville and West Bladen by a combined score of 132-28. Red Springs (4-1, 3-0 TRC) has outscored their conference opponents 134-41.
Jamar Williams and Curtis Watson carry the load on the ground for the run-heavy East Columbus offense.
Red Devils running back Lee McLean now leads Robeson County with 15 rushing touchdowns, and will be looking to add to that total.
Red Springs leads the all-time series 15-6, including a 10-1 record when the teams meet as conference opponents, and has won nine straight over the Gators.
St. Pauls at South Columbus
For St. Pauls the biggest question entering Week 7 is how they’ll respond to a loss for the first time this season.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 TRC) dropped a 16-13 decision to Fairmont last week, and now will travel to South Columbus.
The Stallions (2-3, 1-2 TRC) are four-time-defending conference champions, but have lost two of their first three league games this year to Red Springs and East Bladen.
While the Stallions are still a run-heavy team in the Wing-T formation, they have thrown the ball this year more than in years past.
St. Pauls will look to do what Red Springs did against South Columbus — use the power run game to move the ball and dominate in the trenches.
South Columbus has won four straight games over the Bulldogs, including a 49-17 win last year, and leads the all-time series 12-6.
Scotland at Purnell Swett
A week after facing Richmond, things don’t get much easier for the Rams as they host Scotland.
The Scots come in at 10th in the 4A Adjusted MaxPreps ranking, and defeated Jack Britt 52-36 on Monday.
Scotland is 5-0 after reaching the 4A state championship game last year, with non-conference wins over Southeast Guilford, Hoggard, Marlboro County and D.H. Conley before the conference-opening win over the Buccaneers.
For Purnell Swett (0-5, 0-1 SAC) to stop the Scots, they’ll have to contain a fierce running game led by RJ Nicholson, Kyshaun Galberth and Savion Leak.
The Rams’ offensive struggles continued last week against Richmond, as they were shut out for the third time in five games this season.
Scotland won 34-11 in Laurinburg last year. The Scots lead the all-time series 31-5, including a 25-4 mark as conference opponents, and has won nine straight over the Rams.
