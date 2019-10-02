Battle at the top as Fairmont, Whiteville look to stay perfect in Three Rivers

FAIRMONT — After beating a rival in a big matchup one Friday night, some teams struggle to find the same energy the following Friday. In the Three Rivers Conference, there is no time for teams to relax, and that’s where the Fairmont football team is at right now.
After an emotional 16-13 comeback win against St. Pauls on the road, Fairmont returns home to take on a Whiteville squad that has its focus in the same spot as the Golden Tornadoes.
“We are just reminding the guys that we are still in a three-way tie with Red Springs and Whiteville for first place. We’ve got to treat everybody like they are the state champs, treat everybody like they are fifth in the state,” Fairmoont coach Kevin Inman said. “We’re just reminding the guys they can’t take anybody lightly. Yesterday’s victory won’t win today’s battle.”
The top two scoring defenses in conference play meet up in this matchup, with Fairmont (4-1, 3-0 TRC) surrendering 13 points to St. Pauls for the only scoring in their three conference games, and Whiteville (3-1, 2-0 TRC) holding East Bladen and East Columbus scoreless thus far. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
And for the Golden Tornadoes’ defense this week, Whiteville poses the same problems as St. Pauls did, according to Inman.
“They are very fast and they are very physical and they have no problems putting up 56 points like they did two years ago,” Inman said. “We’ve got to be physical, but we’ve got to keep contain.”
The Wolfpack feature a backfield that includes running back Javonte Davis and Shaheem Shipman. The senior Davis leads the team in rushing yards with 268, and has four touchdowns. Add into the equation the dual-threat capabilities of Ty Moss at quarterback with 313 passing yards on 14 completions and six total touchdowns.
Ervin Moore has been Moss’ top target with five receptions for 134 yards and a score.
Whiteville’s defensive unit averages seven points a game to its opponents all season.
“It’s another big test for us defensively,” Inman said. “They’ve got a lot of team speed defensively so we’ve got to stay ahead of the sticks and complete on passing downs.”
Fairmont’s offense got off to a rocky start against St. Pauls, scoring 14 of its 16 points in the second half after receiver Jahkeem Moore was moved to quarterback. The running back duo of Derrick Baker and Jamearos McLeod was held in check to less than 100 combined yards rushing. While the running game has been a focus for Fairmont’s offense, Inman said adding balance will help his team in the long run, including on Friday.
“We don’t want to be first and 20, we’re not built for that right now. We want to be able to complete short game and press them vertically, which we haven’t done against a lot of our opponents,” Inman said.
The series as of late has been lopsided with Fairmont claiming three wins over the Wolfpack since 1983, with the last coming in 2016.
“If we want to be a great team we’ve got to beat a great team and Whiteville is a good team,” Inman said.
